‘Bleak’ Picture of Mars Clicked by NASA’s Curiosity Rover Has a Lot More in It
The second smallest planet of Solar system, Mars has been accepted by astronauts to hold importance to the future of humanity.
(NASA)
NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover is presently exploring an area on the red planet called Central Butte. An isolated hill with steep sides and flat top is called a butte. Rover scientists were studying the geology of this region when Curiosity’s camera clicked a really fascinating image of the rock formations of the butte.
Seeing the picture for the first time, it seems like a thick cloud blanket or some kind of fog. Mashable, in a report, gave a perspective on Curiosity rover’s viewpoint: the meteor-made Gale crater is 154 kilometres in diameter. It has huge walls rising all around its edges, including the towering mountain in the middle, called Mount Sharp.
The second smallest planet of Solar system, Mars has been accepted by astronauts to hold importance to the future of humanity. Mars doesn’t fail to impress with both its similarities and alienness from planet Earth.
The Curiosity rover, which was launched eight years ago, is regarded as the biggest and most capable rover sent to mars. Last month, it was reported that the rover had spotted an ancient oasis on the planet. The Gale crater was thought to have been a dry lake, until the rover’s study proved that it had a lot of water some 3.5 million years ago, reported Mashable.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cruel or Funny? Parents are Trying Snapchat's Viral Spider Filter On their Kids
- A 9-Year-Old's Painting of Delhi's Grey Skies and Masks Shows the Horror We Are Living In
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Cryptic Tweet Post Eviction Fuels up Secret Room Rumours
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH