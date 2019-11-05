‘Bleak’ Picture of Mars Clicked by NASA’s Curiosity Rover Has a Lot More in It

NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover is presently exploring an area on the red planet called Central Butte. An isolated hill with steep sides and flat top is called a butte. Rover scientists were studying the geology of this region when Curiosity’s camera clicked a really fascinating image of the rock formations of the butte.

Seeing the picture for the first time, it seems like a thick cloud blanket or some kind of fog. Mashable, in a report, gave a perspective on Curiosity rover’s viewpoint: the meteor-made Gale crater is 154 kilometres in diameter. It has huge walls rising all around its edges, including the towering mountain in the middle, called Mount Sharp.

The second smallest planet of Solar system, Mars has been accepted by astronauts to hold importance to the future of humanity. Mars doesn’t fail to impress with both its similarities and alienness from planet Earth.

The Curiosity rover, which was launched eight years ago, is regarded as the biggest and most capable rover sent to mars. Last month, it was reported that the rover had spotted an ancient oasis on the planet. The Gale crater was thought to have been a dry lake, until the rover’s study proved that it had a lot of water some 3.5 million years ago, reported Mashable.

