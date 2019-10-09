Blindfolded Man Sets Guinness World Record by Identifying 11 Ice-Creams in One Minute
According to the Guinness World Records website, Rush had planned to attempt the record in a face-off with his wife, who also loves ice creams.
(YouTube)
A man from USA entered the Guinness World Records by identifying 11 ice cream flavours while he was blindfolded. David Rush was filmed taste-testing several ice cream flavours for one minute and attempting to guess them. Though Rush managed to correctly identify 12 flavours, he managed to say only half the name of the 12th flavour, java chip, before the timer ran out.
Rush broke this world record in Boise, Idaho, USA, on May 18, 2019.
Guinness World Records said that Rush tied the previous record of 11, which was set by Mohammed Ahmad Darwish at by Fiesta Kuwait at the Marina Mall, Salmiya in Kuwait in March 2013.
Rush has previously broken more than 100 Guinness World Records, including snapping most pencils in one minute, stacking most bars of wet soap in one minute and stuffing most blueberries in his mouth.
Times Now reported that in July, a 17-tonne truck was lifted in the air, attached to a crane by using only an adhesive to set a world record. DELO, a German manufacturer of industrial adhesives entered the world record of the heaviest weight lifted with glue (non-commercially available) at 17.2 tonnes.
The entire weight of the truck was suspended in the air for one hour on an aluminium cylinder with a radius of just 3.5 centimetres using just 3 grams of the super-strong glue.
