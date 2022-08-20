Blinkit is Delivering Printouts at Rs 9 a Page But Twitter Prefers 'Gali Wala' Photocopy

Zomato-owned Blinkit has started a printout delivery service in Gurugram, set to charge Rs 9 per page for black-and-white printouts and Rs 19 per page for coloured printouts. There will be an additional Rs 25 levied on each printout order as delivery charge, reports Moneycontrol. While the service has been launched at a few locations in Gurgaon, it would add more places if customers find the service useful.

Many Twitter users have been roasting Blinkit over the service, claiming that it is of no use to them since most local photocopy shops charge far less for printouts.

I thought Blinkit offering Printout service was a joke. It really wasn’t… — Ronak (@ronakmerai_) August 18, 2022

My Local xerox shop owner does it at Rs 1 per page 😂😂😂 Maybe Zomato can acquire his shop — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) August 19, 2022

I get it at ₹2 per page if printed on one side and ₹3 if on both sides — Gaurav Kumar Panda (@Gaurav12warrior) August 18, 2022

Zomato investors knowing Zomato's confusing bussiness ideas. pic.twitter.com/cKpwnEe7IY — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) August 19, 2022

9-19 rs per page ? I will go to local shop for print and have a nice coffee with remaining money 😃 https://t.co/yw8IOUuusu — I am Avinash 😷 & 💉 (@avinashk_akira) August 20, 2022

Keeping aside the exorbitant pricing, I will be far more concerned about sharing any of my data with such companies. https://t.co/700HWFJjVy — Kedar Kulkarni (@kulkarnikedar) August 19, 2022

Does it also include content creation? https://t.co/HSzaWcQqkH — Akshay Kurhe (@akshaynkurhe) August 19, 2022

Currently, the target customers for the Blinkit service are those who require passports, visas, rent agreements during family document agencies. Apart from them, it is also targeting students for their academic printing requirements. In the future, Blinkit may expand its target client base.

Online food delivery giant Zomato approved the acquisition of Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore in an all-stock deal earlier this year. The company in a regulatory filing said that its board had approved to acquire the quick delivery ecommerce platform, earlier known as Grofers. the Zomato Blinkit deal was on the cards for months.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said that this foray into the next big category is timely as Zomato’s existing food business is steadily growing towards profitability. “Zomato has grown at a CAGR of 86 per cent in the last 4 years to an adjusted revenue of Rs 55.4 billion ($710 million) while the adjusted EBITDA margin has improved from (153 per cent) in FY19 to (18 per cent) in FY22,” he said. On the other hand, Blinkit revenue was at Rs 236 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 200 crore in FY21.

