Blonde Victoria's Secret Model Slammed for Comparing Her Struggles to Those of Women of Colour

Blonde Lives Matter

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:September 14, 2018, 3:03 PM IST
A caucasian Victoria's Secret model has earned the ire of the internet as well as other models after she made an insensitive comment about 'diversity'.

Speaking on US entertainment channel E!'s new show 'Model Squad', model Devon Windsor said that it was hard being a blonde model as she had to get highlights every month to maintain her look.

Devon was responding to model Shanina Shaik, a model with Lithuanian-Arab-Pakistani origins and others who were talking about the struggles they had to face due to their diversity.

"A lot of black girls would have to miss Milan because they weren’t able to walk in the shows because they don’t want girls of tha color," Shaikh is seen saying on the show.

To which a seemingly tone-deaf Devon responds:

“I literally fu***ng went through hell and literally lived in different countries like every other month and didn’t speak that language,” she said. “I didn’t speak Paris, didn’t speak Italian. And I did that for like, two years.”

When the model was gently reminded that by another model of Asian descent as how the latter just could relate to the struggles of diversity that the others were talking about, Devon goes on to show further ignorance:

“You know how hard it is to be blonde? I have to get a highlight every month! Do you know how expensive that is?” she said.

Needless to say, Devon was endlessly trolled on the internet for her attempts at euating her own struggles to those faced by women of colour, plus-sized women and others who did not fit the Western standard of beauty.
















The backlash was so strong that Devon had to ultimately issue an apology.




Devon wrote that the comment she had made was to 'infuse levity' into the conversation. She said she had immense respect for her peers and was well aware of the struggles of diversity in her industry. she apologised for having hurt anyone's feelings, stating that that wasn't her intention.

However, netizens were not having it. Many said the apology was was a PR for damage control while others thought that the self-centred apology was not sincere or adequate enough.










