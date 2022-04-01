Blood Lake? Mysterious Sighting on Google Maps Keeps Redditors Guessing

While Google Maps is widely used for navigation, lately people have also been using it to virtually explore places. During an exploration, a Google Map user spotted something mysterious that has sparked speculation on the internet.

The screenshot of the bizarre discovery was shared on subreddit r/GoogleMaps. Going by the picture, a strange red spot is seen on the map which looks like a blood puddle, as reported by Daily Star.

The picture also shows ‘two white circular structures’ with a red patch on an unknown field. “What the heck is this?” the Reddit user captioned the picture. Soon, the spooky discovery sparked speculation among the Reddit users and they began to drop guesses for what the red thing could be.

One user suggested that the red patch could be a place to traditionally sacrifice pigs. “A place to sacrifice pigs the traditional way (cutting their throat),” the user wrote. Another user said that the patch could have been developed as animals “churn the ground” when they “go to drink and eat from a trough.”

There were also some optimistic users who did not find the picture mysterious at all as one said, “Parts of Australia [have] red soil so it could just be that.”

While Reddit users made guesses for this post, another Google Maps user came up with an even stranger discovery. The user found what appeared to be a ‘blood lake’ in the sandy hills of South Dakota, US, as reported by Latest Page News.

“I think I found a Blood Lake in South Dakota,” the user captioned the post. The strange picture shows a water body that appears red in colour. Reportedly, the place is located in the western part of the state which borders neighbouring Wyoming. It is said that the forest is popular among campers and mountain climbers but also has a gold mine.

Here too, users were left puzzled by the bizarre image but many suggested that the red colour could be due to industrial activities in the forest.

