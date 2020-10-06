'Blood on Your Hands': Salman Rushdie, Chris Evans Furious After Trump Took Off Mask Despite Having Covid-19

US President Donald Trump who tested positive for Covid-19, has returned to the White House against advices of his doctors.

President Donald Trump staged a reckless departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, telling his followers the virus that dangerously deprived him of oxygen and hospitalized him for 72 hours was nothing to fear before posing for a mask-less photo-op on the White House balcony.

It was a remarkable attempt to convert his still-ongoing disease into a show of strength, even as it underscored his longstanding practice of denying the pandemic's severity and downplaying its risks despite the more than 200,000 Americans dead.

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," Trump wrote several hours before walking carefully out of the hospital's gold front doors, even as his doctors warned he wasn't yet "out of the woods."

Wearing a white cloth mask and a navy blue suit, Trump gave several thumbs up and a fist bump as he walked down the hospital's front steps toward his waiting helicopter. He would not answer when asked how many of his staffers had tested positive.

After a flight over Washington, Trump landed on the South Lawn and proceeded in an unusual route up a set of stairs to the first-floor balcony, where aides had positioned a row of American flags.

Peeling off his mask, Trump posed in salute as his helicopter departed before walking inside. The building he's returning to has become a center for viral contagion -- in part because of disregard for mitigation measures.

Absolutely nobody on Twitter supported this move, calling it reckless, idiotic and putting thousands of others in danger.

The housekeepers, the butlers, the janitors, the cooks—these White House staffers signed up to serve their country, not to die for Donald Trump. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) October 6, 2020

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House and immediately takes off his mask. I have no words pic.twitter.com/8Arq8atI0M — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 5, 2020

Don’t be afraid of Covid?!You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t careThis is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

Donald Trump is an evil man who has destroyed lives, caused tens and tens of thousands of deaths, stoked racism, breathed new life into fascism, compromised national security and the economy, abused his high office for private gain and spends this night endangering more lives. https://t.co/cuklpToBkC — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 6, 2020

Donald Trump is a contagious man. Not just for the coronavirus but for the dark side of America. He is the biggest spreader for the very worst of this nation. — Jim Wallis (@jimwallis) October 6, 2020

Donald Trump is patient zero in the White House outbreak. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 6, 2020

At this point, if Donald Trump dies, he has only himself to blame. If any permanent White House staff members (the people who are not political appointees) die from his foolishness, Donald Trump will carry their blood on his hands forever. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 5, 2020

How to brush aside the tragedy of 210,000 American families in one steroid-high tweet. https://t.co/uBziHIysUP — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) October 5, 2020

The message was jarring not only because it was irresponsible but that it came from a current coronavirus patient who has experienced serious symptoms of the disease and whose recovery has included experimental treatments unavailable to most Americans.

As more of his aides test positive for the disease and questions emerge about what steps have been taken to curtail the spread, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley offered few details on how staff members would be kept safe upon Trump's return to the White House, which is equipped with its own medical suite.