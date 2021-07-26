Bloomberg Thinks 'Best' Indian Food is the World is in NYC and Desis are Outraged

Where’s the best Greek food in the world? Greece. Where’s the best Spanish food in the world? Spain. These answers seem a little obvious? They are - but not if you’re a successful global business news portal - then your answer may have been something else. Bloomberg Business has landed itself in the world of Twitter backlash for putting out what appears to be more than just a hot-take. Late on Saturday night, the Twitter handle of the business portal while sharing a story about how ‘an enterprising chef-restaurateur duo upends long-held dining wisdom,’ in US’ New York City, mentioned in the tweet that “The world’s best Indian food is in New York City."

It didn’t pass the vibe check.

The world's best Indian food is in New York City https://t.co/KEuhmGEoUz— Bloomberg (@business) July 24, 2021

While Bloomberg may have implied that the best Indian food from London, or the best Indian food in the world has now found a home in New York City, the tweet came off as a little tone-deaf for not missing the very obvious bit in the tweet itself. The story Bloomberg’s tweet linked too was ‘New York Now Has Better Indian Food Than London,’ which itself isn’t a problematic take. But some paragraphs into the article written by Indian journalist, Bobby Ghosh, are the lines, “For now, know there is nothing like it in London, or even New Delhi." While that itself may be a hot take, it is a little far from what the tweet itself said.

Indians on Twitter didn’t take very well to this controversial opinion, and they certainly didn’t mince their words.

Bloomberg knows Indian food as much as Vanity Fair knows about stock market. https://t.co/aooEKkYovm— the exDem and exRepub 🇮🇳 (@joysamcyborg) July 26, 2021

Oh shucks! Here I thought world's best Indian food is in INDIA! My bad!🤷 https://t.co/j6Pmblt0Gc— Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) (@HinduHate) July 26, 2021

The *world's* best Indian food is in India. Period. https://t.co/Hr4uO8iA5f— Tarika Vijayaraghavan (@TarikaVR) July 25, 2021

It’s just really funny because the best Indian food I’ve had has been in India, but maybe I just haven’t spent enough time in New York https://t.co/TeSBv3FGZq— Fleabag 🎠🃏 (@FleabagforLife) July 25, 2021

Foreign media about Indian food be like : https://t.co/e8LQU2fz58 pic.twitter.com/Kq4OqG6tyH— Kajal (@Agirlhasnofame) July 25, 2021

One suspects Paradise in Hyderabad would like a word. https://t.co/0WYDa2biGb— Alan Cornett (@alancornett) July 25, 2021

How low does your IQ have to be to say something this stupid? https://t.co/PrpWZl7iTt— Harsh ☁️🗝 (@harshsxm) July 25, 2021

In the actual article, Bobby Ghosh does mention how London perhaps now has more restaurants than India’s capital New Delhi. While that itself is a controversial take, because India is so diverse and restaurants of different cuisines from different parts of the country, along with tiny food stalls, dhabas, and thousands of other small eatiers make up India’s food scene. To limit to it just dine-in restaurants which have can afford to have ambience and decor, is inherently a classist notion. Some of India’s ‘hidden gem’ food places are in the by-lanes of streets, in crowded markets, in open-air stalls. The places earn their reputation not from fancy reviews on a food platform like Zomato or DineOut, but by word of mouth. New York may certainly have great Indian food, but the hot-take of it being the best in the world, surpassing India itself, is perhaps rightfully leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of Indians.

