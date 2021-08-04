This is one blue sight that’s a cure to all your blues. The Neelakurinji flowers, which blooms once in 12 years, have flowered again, this time at Shantanpara Shalom Hills in Idukki (Kerala). Neelakurinji means ‘blue flower’ in Malayalam.

The Nilgiri hills are named after these tiny flowers that form a carpet of blue over the blooming site.

ANI recently shared a video of the flowers waving in the wind in the idyllic hills of Santhanpara Panchayat. “Shantanpara Shalom hills under Santhanpara Panchayat in Kerala’s Idukki are covered in hues of blue as Neelakurinji flowers bloom, which occurs once every 12 years,” said the tweet.

#WATCH | Shantanpara Shalom hills under Santhanpara Panchayat in Kerala's Idukki are covered in hues of blue as Neelakurinji flowers bloom, which occurs once every 12 years pic.twitter.com/DyunepahAv— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

According to the Kerala Tourism website, “The blossom takes 12 years as the pollination for the Neelakurinji flowers need such longer period. In botany, this is referred to as ‘survival mechanism’ of plants. Longer pollination helps the species to escape total destruction by predators or even due to climate changes. While Neelakurinji possess the greatest threat from the birds and grass-eating mammals, there is a chance that annual pollination might increase the biological threat to the species, and thus it takes such an extended period to bloom.”

The website adds that during the Neelakurinji blooming season, costs of honey reaches the maximum as nectar collected during this season is believed to be supreme in taste and nutrition aspects.

The flowers, with the scientific name Strobilanthes kunthianus, bloom between mid-July and October. Out of the 250 species of the flower, 46 are found in India, which bloom primarily in the Western Ghats. Besides Kerala, the flowers are also found in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Paliyan tribe of Tamil Nadu keep the blooming cycle of the flowers as a reference to calculate their age.

The blooming of Neelakurinji is a major event for tourists who travel from far to lay eyes on the majestic blue sight. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has restricted the flow of travelers considerably.

