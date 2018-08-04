Blooper or New Trend? JLo's Denim Boots Had the Internet In Splits

Nobody knows quite what to make of Jennifer Lopez’s Versace “Joots”:https://t.co/ju172rOvRa pic.twitter.com/YciVBcTy4u — John Pablo (@FashionablyYung) August 3, 2018

I stared at this image for about five minutes try to figure out why Jennifer Lopez had her pants around her ankles in public before realizing they were boots. Don’t think I’m in the wrong here. pic.twitter.com/PVpxeRfB73 — mackenna (@mack3nna) July 31, 2018

New Fashion Leader OF THE DAY : Important Question : Is Jennifer Lopez Wearing Boots or Jeans?

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday wearing a mid-thigh length white shirtdress and denim over-the-knee boots from The Versace Resort 2019 collection !

#Versace #Resort pic.twitter.com/pkjrXQT1dv — ABDEL DOUDOU MEDOKI (@ABDELMEDOKI) August 1, 2018

@JLo @Versace boots look like she forgot to pull up her pants after going to the restroom... mama, u are a fashion icon.. but this... this is a sin! pic.twitter.com/Besv8Tr5eP — Nene (@Zole32) August 1, 2018

When you wash a pair of “branded” jeans bought from Janpath. pic.twitter.com/x6QCBZnWnI — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 1, 2018

These pants are very IDEAL for people who have diarrhea throughout the year. #JenniferLopez #VersaceResort19 #VersaceCelebrities pic.twitter.com/x4JRXNvxba — Adeel Afzal (@MiaanSays) August 1, 2018

Finally, jeans for the Indian style toilet. pic.twitter.com/B6O035BEoN — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) August 1, 2018

now its perfect pic.twitter.com/Krwliejyvs — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) August 1, 2018

To everyone upset about these boots: She's a fashion leader, not a fashion follower. — Paul Masson (@paulmassonbrand) July 31, 2018

Jennifer Lopez in Versace boots, expect a resurgence of this micro trend on your Instagram feed.... pic.twitter.com/spAptgPH1T — Pixie Tenenbaum (@PixieTenenbaum) July 31, 2018

Is there anyone more beautiful than this woman? Who else could wear these boots and still look THAT good? This is a rhetorical question, by the way. @JLo pic.twitter.com/2IeEMKnx2G — Susan Martin (@soozymartin) August 1, 2018

Trend Alert: Jennifer Lopez Just Introduced A New Trend Of Boots – JOOTS! https://t.co/qdTkdIy624 pic.twitter.com/2ChGFReXCw — Herald of Fashion (@heraldfashion1) August 2, 2018

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is known for her style and oomph. Be it her derriere defining short dresses or her diamanté studded body-con suits, JLo always manages to strike the right sartorial chords.The singer was recently seen at the MTV Studios and Music Choice Headquarters in New York City in a short white shirt dress and her signature hairdo - hair pulled back into a sleek, long ponytail.But what stood out were her blue denim Versace boots. And the reaction may not have been what JLo had probably been expecting.As soon as the images appeared, the internet could not help itself.True to its character, Twitterverse was immediately full of memes and comments, most of them unkind and critical.Many speculated that the boots were in fact jeans.Indian Twitter users also piled in with the memes. And some of them even J.Lo would have to agree are kind of hilarious.But fans came to her rescue anyway, claiming J.Lo was a trendsetter and not a follower.Hit or fail, the queen of sass still knows how to turn those heads.