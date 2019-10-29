Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Blow Dryer? Apple’s Rs 24,900 AirPods Pro are Already Making a Lot of Noise With Memes

While Apple's new AirPods Pro boast several new features, they also have an uncanny resemblance to Pokémon Bellsprout and Pingu.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Blow Dryer? Apple’s Rs 24,900 AirPods Pro are Already Making a Lot of Noise With Memes
Image by Apple.

On Monday, Apple announced its most-refined edition of wireless earbuds yet, the AirPods Pro, and the new offering from the tech giant has already got the enthusiasts (and memers) talking.

Priced at $249 in the US, the AirPods Pro will "soon" be available to the Indian market for a whopping Rs 24,900.

AirPods Pro boast new features such as active noise-cancelling capability, in-ear silicon design, sweat and water resistance, improved battery life among others.

But perhaps what got the Internet buzzing the most was its steep pricing. It's Apple (duh!).

The focus, however, quickly shifted to its all-new design which, for some reasons, reminded the Internet of many, many unusual things.

From blow dryers to Pixar lamp to Pokémon Bellsprout to Pingu - the imagination ran wild on Twitter.

If you're new to the AirPods world, well, Apple's wireless earbuds have often been associated with flaunting one's wealth and their proud owners like to "flex" their "expensive" purchase. Those who simply cannot afford a pair are nothing but broke in the eyes of the Internet.

Apple AirPods Pro will be available in the US starting October 30. The release date for India is yet to be announced.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram