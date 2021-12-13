'Blown Away': Woman Sees Father on Google Streetview 3 Years After He Died

Google street view and the map have primarily served people to get a panoramic view of streets across the world. The marvellous technology was earlier known to revisit cities from the past, places people want to go, or just simply using it to travel from the comforts of their home. Recently, the platform has gained popularity for giving a chance to revisit the everyday lives of deceased loved ones.

A few months ago, the same happened with a woman who had lost her father 3 years ago, but suddenly emotions and several memories came flowing as the Google Street View and Map gave a glimpse into her father’s life.

As this may not be a big deal for many, but for Twitter user Karen, a resident of Cornwall, England it was a whirlwind of emotions. Karen was surprised and shocked to see her father on images from Google Street three years after he passed away.

Earlier in June this year, Karen tweeted a photo of her now-deceased father gardening at his home. Karen said that she was looking at her house through the Street View feature of Google Maps when suddenly she came across her father’s picture. Many more users commented on how seeing photos of their dead loved ones on Google Maps improved their day.

This tweet received over 51,000 likes and close to 3,000 retweets. Many users reacted with love on the post. A netizen overwhelmed by the photo painted it and gifted it to Karen. He said that Google Maps would be updated sometime and the picture would be gone but this painting would always be with her.

For the unversed, the Google Street View and Map is not updated very often and that somehow is a good thing, allowing many to keep memories of loved ones alive.

