3-min read

#BlueForSudan: Why Are People Changing Their Profile Pictures to this Shade of Indigo?

The reason for the profile pictures turning blue? It's bring awareness to the situation which is unfolding in Sudan.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 15, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
#BlueForSudan: Why Are People Changing Their Profile Pictures to this Shade of Indigo?
The reason for the profile pictures turning blue? It's bring awareness to the situation which is unfolding in Sudan.
If you've been on Instagram in the last two days, you may have noticed a pattern start to emerge: a pattern of color, specifically.

A lot of profile pictures and post seem to be turning blue. The reason is something which may not be familiar, and the hashtag unknown: #BlueForSudan.

The phenomenon can be noticed across Instagram and Twitter ad profile pictures and posts are slowly turning blue.



According to The Telegraph, the reason for the trigger was 26-year-old Mohammed Hashim Mattar, who was gunned down Mohammed Hashim Mattar was just 26 when he was gunned down by Sudanese security services last week. His favorite shade of indigo blue has since become a symbol of the country’s embattled pro-democracy uprising.

Sudan's veteran opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi has called for an "objective" international investigation into last week's deadly crackdown on protesters, after the ruling military council rejected such a probe.

There is also an internet blackout, according to Al Jazeera, which is making it harder for people to spread the message about the killings. But it isn't stopping the people who have access to social media to put the message out.

This isn't the only time Sudan protests took over social media. In early April, a viral photo of a woman leading the chants from on top of a car became a symbol for the women in the protest.

