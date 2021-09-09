'Blue's Clues' Original Host Talking About Why He Left Has Everyone Nostalgic

Have you got a second? It's not us, Steve Burns has a message for you. The popular Blue’s Clues’ original host is finally here to provide an emotional closure, two decades after his “abrupt” departure. Nickelodeon is marking its 25th anniversary and is pulling all the stops, even Burns. Remember when Burns bid adieu to the beloved children’s series in 2002? It was heartbreaking for toddlers and tweens as they dearly missed the Pennsylvania native. But as they say, better late than never, Burns’ recent video message has come across as nothing short of repose to former viewers of the show.

Burns is back with an explanation, in a video shared on the verified Twitter page of Nick Jr., Nickelodeon’s preschool programming channel. He used the two-minute message to fill out a gaping hole in the childhoods of fans. A nostalgic walk down memory lane it is as Burns puts on the signature green shirt and hat he would wear when he would host the show. The actor, who took on the role in 1996, addresses his audience and discusses what came across as a shocking exit. The 47-year-old revealed that his decision to leave was about his education. Instead of continuing with his acting career, he decided to go to college. In the emotional clip, Burns recalled, "And then one day, I was like, I'm leaving. Here's my brother Joe, he's your new best friend and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn't see each other for like a really long time.” He added, “I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

Burns explained that one day he did decide to give up and leave but it was really challenging. It was great though, he said, as he got to use his mind and take a step at a time. “I am doing many of the things that I wanted to do,”shared Burns.

The former host’s sweet message included reflecting on all the accomplishments he and his viewers have had. Burns signed off with one last send-off to viewers, "I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm glad we're still friends. You look great by the way. Whatever it is you’re doing, is working.”

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy— Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

In 2001, Burns, as a fan favourite, was nominated for a daytime Emmy.

In July this year, Nickelodeon announced a new movie featuring stars of Blues Clues & You! to mark the25th anniversary of the show. The channel also shared plans of activities to mark the premiere date of the original show, September 8. It included a music video starring Joshua Dela Cruz and former hosts Burns and Donovan Patton. The show got a reboot in 2019 as Blue’s Clues & You and is now in its second season. Hosted by Joshua, Blues Clues & You will have a special episode on September 17, giving young viewers an opportunity to celebrate their own birthdays. A new season will air in October.

