Remember school days when in the middle of an exam a teacher would call on a student and ask them to hand over their chits, or rebuke someone for blatantly cheating? Some people have taken it to new heights: Five persons including three Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) candidates were arrested before the exam last Sunday as the aspirants were found wearing slippers with bluetooth devices, officials said. The exam is being held across the state Sunday under tight security arrangements. Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the bluetooth devices were hidden in the slippers to facilitate cheating. The five accused — three candidates and two other persons who were there to help them cheat in the paper — were caught from the Naya bus stand in Gangashahar area before the exam started.

But this isn’t the first time something of this scale has been observed. Indians have been in the news for their innovative ways of cheating - some which went onto be glorified in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS. Here’s some of the other classic ones which made headlines.

In 2015, 370 students who appeared for the exam at the Lalit Narayan University in Darbhanga were caught on camera blatantly cheating. The students were seen sitting with books and chits.

In 2015 again, during Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), parents and friends were seen helping the students by risking their own lives as they scaled a high-rise examination centre building to pass cheat sheets through the windows.

Family members help students cheat during Bihar Board exams in Hajipur, Bihar.

In 2016, in Mathura, friends and relatives of the students have been caught on camera helping them from outside. On March 1, people waiting outside the school building were seen passing chits to students appearing for the board exam.

In 2017, some class 10 students in Uttar Pradesh decided to try the “open-book exam" method in an exam where they were obviously not allowed to bring textbooks into the class. Dozens of Class 10th students were caught on camera, writing their examinations with the help of books in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. Surprisingly, no invigilator was seen in the classroom when the said incident occurred. Not only were the students seen using cheating papers, but some of the touts also helped them solve the Mathematics question paper.

In 2019, eleven examinees from Haryana were arrested for allegedly using electronic gadgets to cheat during an online examination of the Staff Selection Commission. The examiner spotted examinees covering their ears. They were taken aside and when frisked, devices were found attached to their bodies. The accused had bluetooth collar devices and microphones attached to their bodies. SIM cards were inserted in these devices and they had an earphone through which they heard the answers as told by someone from the other side. These devices were wrapped in carbon paper, due to which, they weren’t detected during the security check while entering the centre, an officer had told the Indian Express.

In 2020, Ten MBBS final year students, including one woman were caught cheating in ‘Munnabhai style’ during the MBBS examination in Agra. University officials caught the students while they were using micro-sized Bluetooth earphones for cheating in their ophthalmology exam.

The officials found a micro Bluetooth in their ears and amulets with SIM cards inserted into them around their neck, according to India Today report.

In 2020 again, a postgraduate student from Pratima Institute of Medical Sciences was caught cheating the hi-tech way, using a digital receiver and transmitter fitted in a waiting car outside the exam center, reported Times of India.

In India, innovative ways of cheating is so rampant, in 2018, a clip went viral on Twitter, which showed invigilators walking up to students and making sure that the aspiring doctors aren’t indulging in cheating, by checking their ears for possible Bluetooth earbuds.

