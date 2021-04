BMC Used Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Trailer to Salute 'Swachh Warriors' and Everybody Liked That

Social media is the new way to reach your audience, and Mumbai’s BMC isn’t too far behind on it. They may have tapped into the right sentiment of late - with Salman Khan fans. Mumbai Police on Saturday hopped onto the ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ trailer memes trends, and found one to relate to Mumbai. The trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ dropped on Thursday, and continued the legacy of Salman Khan movies: Mega-blockbusters, thrillers with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, groovy music and dance moves. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on 13th May, 2021. Directed by Prabhudeva, the trailer of the film promises the perfect mix of high – octane slick action, catchy dialogues and chart-buster music. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of crime Radhe is pitted against. Randeep Hooda plays the role of the main antagonist, who looks suitably menacing in the avatar of a quintessential villain.

Action sequences form a major highlight of Radhe trailer, and it looks like the film is all set to pack a punch. Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s cute chemistry seems like another highlight of the film.

Saluting BMC warriors, Mumbai police used a still from the trailer, ‘I will clean the city.’

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life production private limited. The movie releases on May 13,2021 on the occasion of Eid.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film is all set to have a multi-platform hybrid release with Zee Studios opting to go with theatrical releases in almost over 40 countries and a simultaneous release over their ‘pay-per-view’ broadcast platform Zee Plex. Zee Studios is the first studio in India to opt for a hybrid distribution of any film in the industry so far and has deservingly so received a big thumbs-up from the industry and the superstar’s fans. The films can be viewed on ZEE5 on its pay per view service ZEEPlex. Zeeplex is also available on DTH platforms like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here