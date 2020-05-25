'Boarding Flight is Like Checking into ICU': Twitter Had Thoughts On Wearing Face Shields Inside Planes

India resumed its flight operations on Monday on selected domestic routes under strict safety guidelines after the government allowed multiple relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

While hundreds of people reached airports to take their flights back home, social media went abuzz with visuals of people seated inside flights wearing face shields. The crew members, too, are seen wearing them along with their hazmat suits.

Many took to Twitter to share snaps from inside the flights and pointed out that this will be the "new normal".

Some on the social media platform compared flights to that of hospitals. Some had serious concerns: what happens to the face shields and masks on dropping of oxygen level?





Boarding flight now is like checking into ICU.

(Via WA) pic.twitter.com/WlW7gSt8RM — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) May 25, 2020

I wonder if we are entering an OT ( operation theatre) or boarding a flight. Life has changed so much in last 2 months; everyone has a beautiful face but wearing a mask; this mask is carrying fear of reality yet optimism driving all to come up again and fight back ! — Praveen Pandey (@praveen1107) May 25, 2020







It'll be interesting to hear from the crew and passengers of their experience of flying with the new normal!

— Prakash Diwan (@P_diwan) May 25, 2020

I just competed my first sector today and all I can say is - hats off to the cabin crew for wearing this suffocating PPE in this heat and dealing with some unreasonable passengers. 👏👏👏 — Skipper (@FlyingMariner) May 25, 2020







Now this is new normal ☑️

— Stay Vigilant Keep Walking (@SirDKSaraf) May 25, 2020

Air travel new accessories face shield. Never thought flight experience will be this stressful and draining. 6+ hours at airport for screening, check in security procedure now ready for 8 hours flight to home. pic.twitter.com/c7jNaCs5co — Srishti Gupta (@srishtiuniverse) May 21, 2020

The fear of claustrophobia also gripped many, who wondered how they would manage to have their faces covered like this for long flights. "I have felt the mask suffocation. It is so tough to keep the mask on especially in the heat and humidity," said a user. Bengali film actress, Swastika Mukherjee, who has claustrophobia, also felt the same and lamented how she can not reach home anytime soon.





God! Wouldn't this be suffocating even for a short flight 😑😢 https://t.co/Lpqe9MUPLY

— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) May 25, 2020

I have claustrophobia. A face mask for 15 mins is making me nauseous, I am literally running to and from the market. Going back home to kolkata seems like a distant dream. Feeling hopeless. — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) May 25, 2020







I have felt the mask suffocation. It is so tough to keep the mask on especially in the heat and humidity. Not even thinking about air travel soon 😒😔

— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) May 25, 2020

The image alone makes me feel nauseous and claustrophobic. — Shreyasi Ghosh (@gshreyasi) May 25, 2020







This is not good enough. Please provide space helmet 😅

— Papiya Bose 🌎 (@bose_papiya) May 25, 2020

I cant breathe looking at the pic — amrita (@AmritaTalwar) May 25, 2020



