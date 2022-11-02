boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta Pens Inspiring Note as Company 'Reaches' Harvard Business School

For many aspiring entrepreneurs, Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and judge on the television programme Shark Tank India, is an inspiration. His entrepreneurial journey is an example of how perseverance pays off over time. The story behind the making of his audio and wearables start-up was recently featured as a case study in the Harvard Business School. Sharing the achievement in an Instagram post, Aman posted a slew of photos from his visit to the prestigious business school. He was accompanied by boAt co-founder, Sameer Mehta. The duo also held an interactive session with the students.

Aman wrote, “Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua … apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee (So what if I couldn't go to Harvard. My work and company got me there.)” If you have seen him on Shark Tank India or in any of his interviews, you would be able to read this out just like he would say it.

Aman, who seems to be on cloud nine, continued, “We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students.”

Like many entrepreneurs would, Aman too has studied from several case studies by the Harvard Business School, and he recalled this in the caption, “I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world.” He ended the caption with the hashtag boAt 'Reaches Harvard'.

On Instagram, the post has received tons of reactions with many users applauding boAt and Aman’s wonderful journey. One user wrote, “You guys are breaking ceilings like they are all glass. “You're truly the king of Indian marketing,” said a second user. Another user commented, “From “Hum bhi bana lenge” to “Humne bana liya” very soon. Keep inspiring cap.”

boAt is an Indian digital-first firm that provides earbuds, headphones, wireless speakers, smartwatches, and connection cables.

