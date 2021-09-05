Bobby Deol or Virat Kohli? Desi Money Heist Fans Pause the Show for This Character

The unreal craze and fandom around Netflix’s La Casa de Papel aka the Money Heist reached its peak after the popular show’s fifth season dropped on the OTT platform worldwide recently. With fan theories knowing no boundaries to fearing which beloved character may perish to the writers to frantically googling the time of Money Heist‘s drop on Netflix, it’s safe to say the show made a huge noise before and during its run. What happens next is for you to find out, (we aren’t here for spoilers) but what we can reveal to you is the desi fans may have found just a perfect mixture of Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli and Internet’s beloved Bobby Deol in a single character on the show.

Noticing the character on their screens, the Indian fans of Money Heist were quick to inform the rest of the world that they had discovered a doppelganger who bore eerily characteristics of two well-known celebrities in the country.

Bobby or Virat? We leave it for you to decide.

If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child :#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/IFosv93DJb— Gautam Jakhar (@GautamJakhar) September 3, 2021

Mixture of Virat kohli & Bobby deol 😇#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/m4YAuYYfEP— Priyanshu raj (@kamina_kalakar) September 4, 2021

Is he Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol's son?? pic.twitter.com/ukrDxElizy— CK 🇮🇳 (@CKsays_) September 4, 2021

This part may contain spoilers or not.

The Spanish show which has an enormous fan following across the world also has something else in common: Their mutual hatred for the same character who started appearing from the first season of the show. At the end of Season 4, it was obvious what brought the fanbase together: They wanted ‘Arturo’ to die as soon as possible. It wasn’t Berlin, who threw Tokyo to the wolves, or Palermo, who very literally, decided to sabotage the situation, let a mercenary lose, all because he wanted ‘chaos.’ Really. The point that brought everyone watching the show together wasn’t Nairboi’s death, but how much of an awful person ‘Arurito’ was.

