Bobby Deol Was an Indian Olympian All Along and We Didn't Even Know it

You have seen Bobby Deol “umpiring" in cricket, you have seen Bobby Deol dancing to the tunes of ‘Duniya Haseeno ka Mela’ but have you seen Bobby Deol making his Olympics debut as an athlete yet? Before you call this fake news, meet Bobby Deol’s stan account whose recent tweet imagines the actor as an Olympian, ready to bag ’em medals. Boxing, basketball, relay race, you name it and Bobby Deol has done it all, long ago in his movies. Sharing the snippets of Bobby Deol in action, Twitter user @Bobbywood_ gave us a glimpse of the actor partaking in different sports, albeit in a fictional setup.

More sports? Hell yes.

Ek haath wala pistol firing from Soldier ? pic.twitter.com/m7A97kzUE1— Ansuman Rath (@_AnsumanRath) July 26, 2021

Quadrathlon Champion Bobby DJ— Aryan (@Aryan_I_m) July 26, 2021

Earlier this year, Bobby Deol’s parody account broke the Internet when the fans were informed about Deol living in the future.

The tweet showed the actor using “AirPods" in the 2008 movie ‘Chamku,’ well before they were launched by Apple in 2016, sent the Internet and desi fans in a frenzy.

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

Bobby Deol, who is sometimes referred to as Lord Bobby in the meme world, also went viral after a clip from his 1997 film ‘Aur Pyar Ho Gaya’ where he can be seen putting what looks like a nasal swab in Aishwarya Rai’s nose. In other videos, he could be seen practicing social distancing, nearly two decades before coronavirus made all these things a necessity, leaving the internet convinced that Lord Boddy was probably clairvoyant.

The 51-year-old actor made his debut on the OTT platform with a web series called Aashram. The Prakash Jha-directed web series premiered on August 28 on MX Player last year. the series marked the end of a long hiatus for junior Deol.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here