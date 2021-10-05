Bobby Deol Worked All Night to Fix Social Media Outage and Fans are Proud of 'Soldier'

Literally the entire world was affected last night after the almost global social media outage affected Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. With netizens not being able to check these Facebook-owned apps, Twitter seemed to be the only place where social media hungry folks trooped down and by the time desis at least woke up, the apps were restored.

So who fixed all of our earth-shattering problems? The answer, according to Facebook is a bunch of their employees who managed to fix the configuration change to its routers that seemingly caused the outage. But now this information might not be true, if we are to believe this one particular tweet.

This Twitter handle, that seems to be aiming for world domination for Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, staunchly states how the actor’s character from the 90s hit ‘Soldier’ was the reason behind the world getting back its social media accounts.

This is what happened when you all were sleeping pic.twitter.com/um3QEh6UCR— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) October 5, 2021

This was all what was needed to spur more theories on it, like this one:

‘No’, ‘Nay’ or ‘Naiyo’? The third one it is

King Bobby saved the world yet again, Thankyou King— Ashwani Pratap Singh (@Ashwani45singh) October 5, 2021

Everything is planned— Udit (@udit_buch) October 5, 2021

There were a few other demands too.

Lord ab pls jio k net ki speed tez karwado https://t.co/OrbWR62t4Y— NISHANT (SRK Fan) (@ShreeRamfanclub) October 5, 2021

Aise hi Lord Bobby nahi bulaate sir ko https://t.co/bB12eHcRK7— SOUVIK (@souVIK_RkF) October 5, 2021

The Twitter handle has been silently but surely packing on the punches in good humour with Bobby Deol movies and hilarious memes on it. A couple months ago, Bobby Deol also made his Olympics debut as an athlete. Don’t believe us? Check this out.

The tweet showed the Bollywood actor as an Olympian, ready to bag all the medals. Boxing, basketball, relay race, you name it and Bobby Deol has done it all, long ago in his movies. Sharing the snippets of Bobby Deol in action, Twitter user @Bobbywood_ gave us a glimpse of the actor partaking in different sports, albeit in a fictional setup.

Earlier this year, Bobby Deol’s parody account broke the internet when the fans were informed about Deol living in the future. The tweet showed the actor using “AirPods" in the 2008 movie ‘Chamku,’ well before they were launched by Apple in 2016, sent the Internet and desi fans in a frenzy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.