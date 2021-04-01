Bobby Deol’s Kareeb ‘Inspired’ a Scene in Disney’s ‘Tangled’ and We Aren’t Surprised

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol may not be swimming in the film offers but on social media, the actor seems to have unwittingly found his second coming in the form of memes. After his photo with Aishwarya Rai became a viral RT-PCR test meme last week, the actor is now back on Twitter with another old photo that is on its way to becoming a viral meme.

In this latest still from the 1998 Deol hit ‘Kareeb’, the actor can be seen romancing co-star Neha Bajpayee in what became an iconic poster of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film. Following the success of the RT-PCR meme, it seems a Twitter user has now dug out the still from Kareeb and made it into a meme.

Juxtaposing the still with a still from the 2020 animated Hollywood film ‘Tanlgled’, the Twitter user wrote, “Disney’s Inspiration".

While the inspiration seems unlikely, there is undoubtedly an uncanny resemblance between the two photos.

Bobby Deol, who is sometimes referred to as Lord Bobby in the meme world, recently went viral after a clip from his 1997 film ‘Aur Pyar Ho Gaya’ where he can seen putting what looks like a nasal swab in Aishwarya Rai’s nose. In other videos, he could be seen practicing social distancing, nearly two decades before coronavirus made all these things a necessity, leaving the internet convinced that Lord Boddy was probably clairvoyant.

The 51-year-old actor made his debut on the OTT platform with a web series called Aashram. The Prakash Jha-directed web series premiered on August 28 on MX Player last year. the series marked the end of along hiatus for junior Deol.