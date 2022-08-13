Bobby Kataria, 'Flying Beast' to Andrew Tate: Are Internet Stars Taking it Too Far?

A video showing social media star Bobby Kataria’s smoking inside an airplane has once again triggered the questions: is virality on social media platforms leaking over into the real world, causing serious concerns, and how far is too far? After what point does an act stop being the on-ground version of clickbait and veer into the territory of real harm with tangible, long-term impact? Recent incidents with Bobby Kataria, YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja, wildly misogynistic TikTok star Andrew Tate, Tamil Nadu YouTuber TTF Vasan point towards a problematic pattern.

1. Bobby Kataria

A video of Bobby Kataria smoking inside an airplane created havoc and outrage on social media. Speaking to ANI, Kataria said, “The video in which I was seen smoking was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed. It completely contradicts the airline’s statement wherein it had confirmed the incident took place in one of its aircraft in January this year.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the now-viral video was old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time, reported ANI. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took note of the video as he said there would be no tolerance for such hazard.

2. Andrew Tate

TikTok’s newest star, kickboxer Andrew Tate, has set off alarms across the Internet for his violently misogynistic and homophobic takes. Tate has repeatedly made misogynistic, homophobic and other harmful comments. Starting from suggesting that women should “bear responsibility” for being raped, calling them “man’s property” to claiming depression isn’t real, Tate has said it all.

Now, charities to general public- everyone has grown seriously concerned about the long-term impact Tate’s videos could be having on young and impressionable minds.

3. Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja

In July, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested by the Noida police after thousands of fans, on his wife Ritu Rathee’s request, gathered at a metro station to celebrate his birthday. Taneja was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders which have been imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, and then arrested. He was granted bail hours after the arrest.

4. TTF Vasan

TTF Vasan, 22, YouTuber and popular biker from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, came under the radar of Tamil Nadu cops for his recent social media post. Vasan has millions of subscribers on YouTube. The young YouTuber recently celebrated his birthday in Coimbatore city, and local traffic was impacted because of the youngsters who gathered there to see him. He has a huge young fan base and has ridden his pricey bikes to numerous locations, including Nepal and Ladakh, often also getting roasted for his excursions.

Vasan had earlier disclosed on Facebook that he had been to a renowned sporting goods store in Chennai. Subsequently, numerous admirers gathered there to see him. A video of him riding a bike at 243 km per hour once went viral on social media, causing young people to try and emulate him. The lives of teenagers and others on the road are in danger, people have alleged.

