'Last Good Morning': Mumbai Doctor Dies of Covid-19 Hours after Final Facebook Post

Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, social media has been flooded with sorrowful posts and news including cries of families and doctors as India reels under a rising second wave. Healthcare workers on the frontline are experiencing burnout of another kind when it comes to battling the virus – one entire year after it first recorded in the country. Even as India is in the third phase of its vaccination drive, it is also trying to meet vaccine shortages as reported by many states. Doctors, healthcare workers and frontline workers reported burnout and stress in 2020 due to the pandemic, and they did not have any respite before this second wave hit the country.

In such tiring times, another heartbreaking post of a deceased healthcare worker from Mumbai has been making rounds, once more highlighting the grim reality of the country.

51-year-old Dr Manisha Jadhav, the Chief Medical Officer at Sewri TB Hospital took to Facebook recently to post a parting message. The tuberculosis specialist died of Covid-19 on Monday night.

Taking to social media she said, “May be last good morning. I may not meet you here on this platform. Take care all. Body die. Soul doesn’t. Soul is immortal (sic)."

Some 36 hours later she was reportedly dead.

Dr Manisha has become the first doctor from the civic health setup to die of the infection, reports Times of India.

According to reports, as many as 18,000 doctors have contracted Covid in Maharashtra and 168 have died, according to the Indian Medical Association.

Earlier, an appeal by Dr Trupti Gilada, an infectious diseases specialist from Mumbai, is being widely shared on social media since Tuesday.

In a desperately appealing voice, the overworked health worker is seen telling in the five-minute video, “We are helpless, never seen such a situation before, people are panicking…"

The Maharashtra government might announce more curbs as the state witnessed a worrisome surge in daily numbers of Covid-19 cases. Fearing the possible collapse of the health care system, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said all cabinet ministers have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce the imposition of statewide lockdown.

According to officials aware of the developments, there was a possibility of a 15-day long statewide lockdown.

“We have requested the Chief Minister to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to Chief Minister, now it is his decision,” ANI quoted Tope as saying on Tuesday.

There are indications that Thackeray would announce a decision on Wednesday.

