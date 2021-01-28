Body Modification Fanatic Who Removed Upper Lip, Nose to Look Like an Alien Now Has Trouble Speaking

It’s difficult to assess what limits a person can go to in order to fulfill their passion. Especially when the passion is something as drastic as body modifications. The need to completely transform the body can make people do rather weird things. One such person is French born Anthony Loffredo. In his ongoing attempt which he calls “black alien project” he has removed his upper-lip to match the desired look. But now, he has trouble speaking.

The 32-year-old man who has inked himself from top to bottom to look like a black alien, formerly had his nose removed as well. He spoke some local media outlets and disclosed that since his upper lip was removed, he has had trouble speaking properly. Though he doesn’t seem to have any regret.

Ladbible reported that the French resident had to go to Spain to get his lips surgically removed. The procedure is evidently illegal in France. Now his lower lip remains, but the upper part of what used to be his lip seems like a cave converging at his nose (or where his nose used to be). His teeth are now permanently exposed as well. His speech is not the same as before and his pronunciation is difficult to understand.

Loffredo who has a very open life on Instagram now dreams to replace his skin with metal. He documents his every step toward becoming the “black alien” by posting updates under the caption “black alien project evolution.” He has over 288K followers.

His whole body is tattooed, even the whites of his eyes have been tattooed black for maximum alien effect. He also had his ears removed. On his face, there are dermal implants to exaggerate a rough topology of an “alien face.”

In one of his posts, he wrote the caption, 20% loading. If this level of transformation is only 20%, then one can only imagine what the rest 80% would be!

In another post, he wrote in French that, “I don't know if you will believe me but I promise you promise it's true since I started my project I'm the happiest in the world. I strictly urge no one to do the same, of course.”

It is not a sudden whim but something that has fascinated him since his years.

“It has become normal, even unconscious, to constantly think about my plans for the next few months. I love getting into the shoes of a scary character. I often settle down somewhere and play a role, especially at night in the dark streets, he has fun. I explore the contrast between the role I play and myself,” he told a newspaper in France.

This is how he looked before

This isn't the first time that a man has gone viral for his body modifications. 39-year-old Sandro had grabbed eyeballs for his bizarre body art previously. Known as Mr Skull Face on social media, the social media sensation has spent more than £6k (4,42,799.40 INR) on body modifications.