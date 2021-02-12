Bodybuilder in Kazakhstan Wants to 'Unload' His Married Sex Doll to Experiment with a 'Chicken Toy'

A body-builder, who had tied knot with a sex doll now wants 'several wives' and wants to have sex with a large chicken toy. Yuri Tolochko, from Kazakhstan, married Margo, a sex doll, at a ceremony surrounded by loved ones in November 2020. However, merely weeks into their married life, Margo broke before Christmas.

While Margo was being repaired, the Kazakh muscle man explored other objects and 'cheated' on his wife with a strange silver object. Now, the man is thinking about his lifestyle choices and has decided to 'unload Margo' and have several wives instead. He told Daily Star that he wants to take things further and even tried to meet another sex doll.

Yuri, in conversation with the Daily Star, said that he doesn’t want Margo to break down again and that means he has to unload her. So, he has decided to have several wives as this tradition exists in some eastern cultures. He revealed that he is considering two options — another sex doll or experimenting with a big chicken toy.

The man flew to Moscow to meet a sex doll he got acquainted with online, but the airport authorities didn’t let him out of the airport because of quarantine. If the first option doesn’t work out, Yuri wants to experiment with a 'big chicken' but not a live one. Yuri said that the sex toy will have both a vagina and a dick and he can’t wait for her as it turns him on.

ALSO READ: Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Dated His Sex Doll for 8 Months. Now, He is Happily Married to It

In January, Yuri had shared a video of himself stroking and tearing flesh off a chicken to attain sexual pleasure by achieving autonomous sensory meridian response. Talking about the experience, he said that after the sex with chicken meat, he wanted to have such a toy and take care of it. He has even come up with a name, Lola for the toy and plans to shoot X-rated content with it.

Yuri also said that Margo, who is being repaired right now, will remain his 'older wife', who he has vowed to respect.

The Kazakh bodybuilder is also known for his passion for LGBT rights but was attacked last year in October during a transgender rally in Kazakh city.