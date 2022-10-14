Boeing Dreamlifter Plane's 100kg Wheel Falls Off During Take-off in Italy, Video Goes Viral

A Boeing 747-400 Large Cargo Freighter, commonly known as the Dreamlifter, was involved in an incident when it lost a 100-kilogram wheel as it took off from an airport in Italy. According to the Independent, the cargo plane, en route Charleston, South Carolina, USA, took off from Tarento in southern Italy on Tuesday morning.

A video of the mishap available on Twitter shows the main landing gear wheel disengaged from the aircraft, dropped to the ground, and bounced off, leaving a trail of black smoke.

Boeing 747-400 Dreamlifter tem fogo em um de seus pneus e perde a roda após a decolagem pic.twitter.com/K00lLLf7Bg — AEROIN (@aero_in) October 11, 2022

“I wonder whether the Boeing parts they carried happened to be spare wheels. They wouldn’t even need a jack to replace it and would have plenty of time before getting to Charleston,” wrote a user reacting to the video while another commented, “ But it’s good the flaming tire detached from the plane, saving those aboard.”

Check some of the other reactions

That is absolutely wild. Don’t wanna be in the vicinity of wherever that guy tries to land. — Nicole Natalie Anne, MSc. (@croire_skater93) October 11, 2022

Wheels are overrated — Troy Thiel (@troythiel) October 12, 2022

The wheel said goodbye to its colleagues and jumped off. Wheel may have wanted to go on holiday. — Cellpat1 (@Cellpat11) October 12, 2022

Despite the wheel falling off, the Boeing Dreamlifter, one of the world’s longest freight planes, proceeded on its route and safely landed at a Boeing production site in Charleston some 11 hours later. The Boeing Dreamlifter involved in the mishap was operated by US freight carrier, Atlas Air.

According to the report the wheel was recovered in a nearby vineyard near Taranto-Grottaglie Airport. Thankfully, no one was injured because of the mishap. Images of the wheel appeared on social media but could not be verified.

They discovered the wheel pic.twitter.com/oCiChrFk0j — Oscar (@HSB773) October 11, 2022

Boeing acknowledged the incident in a statement, stating that the flight landed safely on October 11, however, the cause of the malfunction is still unknown. “A Dreamlifter cargo flight operated by Atlas Air landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly from its landing gear on takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning.” “We will support our operator’s investigation,” a representative of the company said.

The Dreamlifter is a retrofitted Boeing 747 plane that was developed in the early 2000s to transport components for Boeing’s new 787 Dreamliner across continents. The massive Dreamlifter is equipped with 18 four-feet-diameter wheels.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here