Boeing Has Been Storing its 737 Max Jets in an Employee Car Park, Here's Why

Notably, all Boeing 737 Max planes have been grounded since March 2019, after a software glitch was found to be the reason behind two fatal crashes.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
In a bizarre turn of events, it seems that Boeing has been storing some of its undelivered 737 Max jets in an employee car park.

According to a report originally published in the Business Insider, the planemaker said the move was part of its "inventory-management plan."

Footage shown by news station KING-TV gives viewers a glimpse of a number of Tui aircraft parked alongside cars at the company’s Renton facility in Washington, US.

Commenting on the same, a Boeing spokesperson said that they are using resources across the Boeing enterprise during the pause in 737 Max deliveries including facilities in Puget Sound, Boeing San Antonio and at Moses Lake.

Notably, all Boeing 737 Max planes have been grounded since March 2019, after a software glitch was found to be the reason behind two fatal crashes.

This included the Lion Air flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea 12 minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 passengers and crew in October 2018 and the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 that crashed near the town of Bishoftu six minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people aboard.

The 737 Max’s new Manoeuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), an anti-stall system was thought to be responsible behind both crashes.

Boeing is currently awaiting software upgradation to curb the problem and is not taking delivery of their 737 Max orders until the problem has been unequivocally rectified and as such is facing storage issues.

