'Bohat Hard': This Jammu & Kashmir Constable's Rapping Skills Can Put 'Gully Boy' to Shame

A Jammu & Kashmir constable has vowed the Internet with his impressive rapping skills.

In the now-viral video, the policeman can be seen rapping about his dreams, life, and more.

The clip was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Mukesh Singh with the caption: "@JmuKmrPolice...@igpjmu...constable and a passionate #rapper."

"Log yahaan sapne dekhte phire neend mein, par mere sapne toh mere neend hi uda gaye... Mere kandho par ghar ki zimmidari par himmat na haari. Phir bhi maine rap rakha jaari... Uthaali zimmidaari toh banaa sipaahi," the constable can be heard singing in the video shared on the micro-blogging site on March 8.

The cop has been identified as Jeevan Kumar, reported The Indian Express.

Another user shared a longer version of the rap by the constable seated in a car with the caption, "This Jammu boy deserves to be famous."

Netizens heaped praises on the cop for his rapping skills.

"He's incredible!" wrote one user on Facebook.

"You're hard champ," wrote another.

Twitter had similar things to say about the overnight social media sensation.

You cant hide talent!! Phenomenal👏 keep it up! — Rajiv Kotwal (@goldeneagle122) March 8, 2020