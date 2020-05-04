Bois Locker Room: Instagram Page by Delhi Teens Misuses Photos of Minor Girls to Spread Rape Culture

An Instagram group with the name 'Bois Locker Room' has recently come to light, raising questions about the safety and security of women and underage girls on the photo and video sharing platform.

The group is allegedly run by a group of young boys from South Delhi who share images of women, many of them minors, without their permission on the group. These photos are further subjected to lewd comments, slut-shaming and body shaming.

The group was exposed by some women on Instagram who have for the past two days taken up the issue with members of the group, lawyers as well as security agencies.

An Instagram user by the name of Niska Nagpal was one of the first to expose the group on Instagram. Nagpal pointed out that the group has been active for quite some time and was full of images of underage women, many of whom had no idea that their images were being used.

When the women began to threaten the members of the group with action, some allegedly threatened to "leak" their nude photos. None of the photos or images in possession of the group were given to them by consent.

'Bois Locker Room' also had a second support group containing women members as well. Many of the latter made attempts to shiel the perpetrators. Nevertheless, the posts about the group went viral and many joined the outrage against the group, which critics claimd was propagating and normalising rape culture apart from being downright illegal due to its child-pornographic undertones is also invasive of privacy.

Following the outrage, Shubham Singh, a cyber cell investigator who is on Instagram under the name @Shubhamcybercop started an investigation and managed to fine the contact information of some of the members and admin of the groups in question.

As per latest updates, some members of the group have been arrested under Section 66A of the IT Act for cyber bullying.

This is not the first time rape culture has been a widely discussed issue in India. In fact, several women and feminists on social media often complain about the toxic masculinity and inherent misogyny on display in various forms across social media. Critics have also complained against films, songs, and pop culture that propagates the objectification of women as a building block for such online communities.