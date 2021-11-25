'Boji Conspiracy': Istanbul Man Wants to Frame Star Dog for Poop He Dropped in Train

Usually, dog videos leave netizens in awe but this time a star dog faced the heat of internet users after he was accused of pooping on the train. Boji, a canine of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, has won many hearts ever since he was spotted travelling on public transport. Social media has also contributed a lot to his fame, as he has dedicated Twitter and Instagram accounts. On November 19, Boji was accused of leaving faeces on a train seat and he faced the wrath of social media users. Sharing an image of poop lying on the train seat, a Twitter user wrote, “The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s staff dog has dirtied the streetcar." The accusation did not go down well among users on the microblogging site.

Bugün tüm gün kulübedeydim, İstanbul’u gezmedim bile. Tramvayı kirletip suçu bana atmışsın. Kötüsün. https://t.co/HNrSu1Tqsu— Boji (@boji_ist) November 19, 2021

Many said that “the dog has crossed the line" but there were a few who stood by the dog and could not believe the accusations. “Anyone who spends 2 hours with a dog knows that the animal will not defecate there,” wrote one of the users.

When the news spread on social media, Boji’s instructor, Ali Yeşilırmak, took to Twitter and denied the allegations. On behalf of the canine, Ali revealed that the dog was at the training centre all day. “I did not even step out of the centre to travel in Istanbul. Somebody put the poop on the tram and tried to put the blame on me. Shame on you,” the tweet further read.

After an investigation in the matter, it was found that Boji was not guilty and someone had farmed him. Surveillance cameras revealed that a man had placed the poop on the seat. In the footage, which is being widely shared by Boji’s supporters, a man is seen boarding the train. He stands beside the gate, looking around for a while, then he takes out the poop of a bag and stealthily places it on the seat.

Tweeting the footage, Municipality spokesperson Murat Ongun, stated that though Boji was alleged for pooping on the train, the cameras showed incredible images.

Boji’nin tramvaya kaka yaptığı iddia edilmişti. Ama kameralar bize bu akıl almaz görüntüleri gösterdi, izleyin. pic.twitter.com/xLnDH7cjOb— Murat Ongun (@Mrt_Ongun) November 20, 2021

The video has been widely shared on the internet and so far it has racked up over 14.9 million views.

