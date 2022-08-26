Bolivia Teacher Asks Students To Bring Condoms Filled With Semen, Parents Miffed

A sex education teacher in Bolivia has earned the wrath of parents and landed herself in trouble after she asked for a task she gave to students. According to a report in the Daily Star, María Inés Peredowho asked her students to bring condoms filled with their semen to class, an act that has brought her to the brink of losing her job. The parents of the students were left completely disgusted by this obnoxious task and they called for Maria to be fired.

Maria has apologised for the “misunderstanding” after being accused of corrupting kids. The pupils were not required to complete the “homework,” which was a component of a sex education lecture, it has been emphasised.

“I am a mother of a family with four small children and I am not a pervert,” she told a local newspaper.

Maria Peredowho continued by stating that the task was to determine how long sperm may survive in a humid atmosphere. She claimed that was her sole purpose for teaching them, and she blamed the media for portraying her as a sexual deviant who wished for her students to engage in masturbation. The lesson, according to her, was to warn girls to stay away from this chemical if they wished to avoid getting pregnant.

“I have not killed anyone, I have not raped anyone,” she claimed. She also said that it is unfortunate is she is jailed for imparting knowledge in a sex education class but also apologized to the entire society of Minero and Bolivia, in case they thought she made a mistake.

Meanwhile, the director of the Santa Cruz Special Force to Fight Violence, Carlos Oporto told local reporters that the students of Minero high school were being psychologically evaluated, the outcome of which will affect further action. Maria has been removed from her current position for the duration of the investigation, departmental director of education Edwin Huayllani stated.

