Bollywood Fans are Convinced Marvel's Shang-Chi 'Copied' This Scene from 'Bajirao Mastani'

Bollywood has time and again derived inspiration from Hollywood movies. Be it a stunt, scene, or remaking the film in Hindi, there are a handful of examples that movie buffs can name easily. But now, a case has surfaced on the internet where a scene from a Hindi blockbuster film has been appeared to copied in a Marvel film. Recently, Reddit users have started debating among themselves after a fan shared a scene from Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which appeared to have an uncanny resemblance to a battle scene from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2015 film Bajirao Mastani.

Simu Liu’s film made a lot of noise with its release in 2021 because it was marketed as the first superhero film with a Chinese-American protagonist. Now, the film has made it to the headlines because it is believed that it has replicated an action scene from the 2015 film. The debatable scene is when Shang-Chi’s father, Xu Wenwu (played by Tony Leung) is seen marching toward the enemy on a horse. Tony was seen beautifully exhibiting his prowess with the ten rings as he faced a bombardment of arrows in the sequence. Internationally, Shang-Chi witnessed its release on September 2, 2021, and in India, the super hit film released a day later. But it is after months of its release that fans have spotted the similarities with Bhansali’s romantic historical drama.

While comparing the two scenes, one of the movie buffs shared a video on Reddit wherein one can see the resemblance frame by frame. Needless to say, the ambiance, setting, and presence of rings add the oomph factor in the Marvel production, but after coming across the comparison video, the internet have called out the Marvel studio for “blatantly copying” and recreating the shots frame-by-frame. The video shared on the Reddit subgroup ‘BollyBlindsNGossip’ was upvoted quickly with several fans weighing in. Many Bollywood fans raised the issue about how people point out and criticise when Hindi film directors take inspiration and pay homage to foreign films but the audience mostly overlooks it when the situation is reversed. There were several who said that Indian cinema is way ahead of Hollywood in many ways, but it is usually underrated and doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

