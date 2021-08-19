Even as Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s respective teams deny their alleged engagement rumours, fans shipping the couple are still not giving up. On Wednesday, several entertainment news portals and gossip columns reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were engaged in a private Roka ceremony. While widely reported, the rumour was just that - a rumour News18 reached out to the respective teams of both the actors who have refuted the rumours. Katrina is currently not even present in Mumbai: The actress is shooting in Russia for the foreign schedule ‘Tiger ‘3. Salman Khan, who will be seen opposite her in the film, will reportedly join Katrina and the rest of the team in Russia as well. Vicky, who was shooting in Pondicherry for Mr Lele, returned to Mumbai a few days back.

While the engagement rumours have been denied, Vicky and Katrina have been touted to be a couple for a long time now. The actors have been spotted in public multiple times. Katrina also attended the premiere of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. They also recently attended Shershaah premiere together.

While the rumours are denied - fans of both the actors are still shipping them. An old interaction of the couple has since the engagement rumours gone viral on Indian internet. The interview from 2019 is called “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal | TapeCast Season 2 Episode | Film Companion."

In the video, they jokingly mention that, “The first time we’ll sit across from each other and talk, who knew it would be on camera and recorded?" In the video, they talk about family, self, and ambitions. One moment from the video, which particularly stood out was Katrina Kaif’s interaction with Vicky Kaushal, where they almost felt like old friends who knew a lot about each other.

At one point in the video, Kaushal mentions a poem by Rudyrard Kipling, ‘If’ and Kaif immediately knows which lines he’s reffering to in the poem ‘Success and failure just the same."

This was one of the many instances in the almost 23-minute long interview that made Bollywood fans ship the couple. Even after the rumours, the video is filled with comments mentioning they should ‘get married.’

On the work front Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She is shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Vicky, is busy working on Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

