GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
6-min read

Bollywood Finally Wakes Up To Kathua Rape-Murder Case, Outrages On Twitter

While the case has been on since Jan, the reactions tumbled out only after details of the gruesome rape and murder of 8-year-old were made public.

Rakhi Bose |

Updated:April 12, 2018, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bollywood Finally Wakes Up To Kathua Rape-Murder Case, Outrages On Twitter
While the case has been on since Jan, the reactions tumbled out only after details of the gruesome rape and murder of 8-year-old were made public.
After stony silence on the horrific Kathua rape-murder case in which an 8-year-old was brutally raped and murdered in Kashmir in January 17, it appears the collective conscience of celebrities and ‘social media influencers’ in India has suddenly stirred.

Come Tuesday, as more details of the horrific case surfaced following the chargesheeting of the accused on Sunday, a barrage of celebrities, authors and other influencers have started to express their concerns and shock at the case.

Bollywood actors posted a flurry of tweets within the past few hours, condemning the incident, expressing shock and protest:











































Many Bollywood directors also took to Twitter to express outrage:










Sportspersons joined the fray too:
















Writers and other social-media influencers were also not far behind:













Most of these reactions tumbled out one after the other in a span of just a few hours after details of the chargesheet filed against the accused in the rape-murder case were made public and the gruesome details of the crime became public knowledge. While such an outpouring of grief, anger and exasperation is only expected after such a horrific case, the fact that they are coming almost three months after the actual incident is only a little surprising.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You