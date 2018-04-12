Bollywood Finally Wakes Up To Kathua Rape-Murder Case, Outrages On Twitter

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018

Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country. https://t.co/V8tKoo6viX — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 12, 2018

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018

My heart is broken and I am filled with anger and disgust. Asifa has suffered and gone at the hands of criminals who have also evidently murdered our collective conscience! #Asifa #Kathua #Unnao — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 12, 2018

A life is lost a childhood taken & yet everything is politically connected leading to a so called secular country getting divided on caste & religion because that digresses from the reality that our country, the silent government & its leaders still don’t respect woman or lives. https://t.co/TRNyTB8E3r — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 12, 2018

This is dark and demonic. Well put @Riteishd https://t.co/JXH5AFVqlk — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 12, 2018

LET THE WORLD KNOW WE DEFEND OUR RAPISTS,we commit atrocities in places of worship and desecrate the Flag. Thank God international press isn’t for sale.Hopefully bad PR may get the administration to act?Also,a woman as a CM is such a poor joke @mehbooba.Aisi bhi kya alliance ? https://t.co/mGEOfZjxzy — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

An 8 year old girl was gangraped & murdered in a temple because she belonged to a Muslim tribe that Hindu right wing goons wanted evicted from their area! #Kathua #India this is on us!!!! If in #Delhi pls join TODAY #JusticeforAsifa pic.twitter.com/D8GTf3gYMl — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 12, 2018

A child deserves only love irrespective of caste, color, religion. And a rapist deserves only punishment irrespective of caste, color, religion. #Asifa — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 12, 2018

Humanity has it an all time low .... only one path to redemption #JusticeforAsifa ... — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) April 12, 2018

The religion of the victim and the religion of the rapist should never matter! It is of no consequence! Rape is a crime against humanity!!! Appalled that some people can actually support rapists! 😡 Shocked beyond belief!

ज़मीर मर गया, इंसानियत शर्मसार हो गई। RIP humanity!!! 😡 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 12, 2018

So pained to read about #Unnao & #Kathua rapes.. how strongly the government responds will be its true test @PMOIndia .. at least I won’t vote for them coming elections if they don’t take action this time.. — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 12, 2018

Please read this. If your blood boils, please share it. Because at a time when there's a section of people supporting these monsters, it'll mean some humanity is still alive.https://t.co/6RDgC16Y2U — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) April 11, 2018

U CANNOT BE SILENT WHEN AN 8 YR OLD GIRL HAS BEEN KIDNAPPED, DRUGGED, TORTURED, REPEATEDLY GANG RAPED FOR DAYS AND THEN MURDERED!



THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ANY RELIGION AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH HUMANITY AND JUSTICE



PLS DEMAND #JUSTICEFORASIFA https://t.co/kHRxOfJ8XG — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 12, 2018

#Asifa... Every day the conscience of this country dies a bit more. https://t.co/jIFXDEOY9u — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 12, 2018

Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It’s now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on ‘Mr System’, show us if you have the balls to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 12, 2018

Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It’s now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on ‘Mr System’, show us if you have the balls to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 12, 2018

Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach pic.twitter.com/BDcNuJvsoO — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

Heartbroken and at loss of words at the horror 8 year old Asifa had to endure. Its a murder of humanity. Justice must be delivered. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2018

I don’t care about your political compulsions, the ideology of your party, your attachment to a religion and your political loyalties. If you don’t crack down hard and do so publicly on those who hurt an 8-yr old girl, you don’t deserve to be an Indian leader. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 12, 2018

All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018

Dear politicians,



I'd like to see every one of you miserable scum and your army of slimy sycophants put your parties and your bullshit aside and do something to make sure that no child ever has to face what this girl did. But you won't. Because you don't deserve this country. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 12, 2018

This horrifying incident and the reactions to it has proved how as a society we have become immune to violence faced by young girls and women. It’s a shame to see some people swoop this low to protect their political and ideological beliefs. https://t.co/W101UImYPy — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) April 12, 2018

After stony silence on the horrific Kathua rape-murder case in which an 8-year-old was brutally raped and murdered in Kashmir in January 17, it appears the collective conscience of celebrities and ‘social media influencers’ in India has suddenly stirred.Come Tuesday, as more details of the horrific case surfaced following the chargesheeting of the accused on Sunday, a barrage of celebrities, authors and other influencers have started to express their concerns and shock at the case.Bollywood actors posted a flurry of tweets within the past few hours, condemning the incident, expressing shock and protest:Many Bollywood directors also took to Twitter to express outrage:Sportspersons joined the fray too:Writers and other social-media influencers were also not far behind:Most of these reactions tumbled out one after the other in a span of just a few hours after details of the chargesheet filed against the accused in the rape-murder case were made public and the gruesome details of the crime became public knowledge. While such an outpouring of grief, anger and exasperation is only expected after such a horrific case, the fact that they are coming almost three months after the actual incident is only a little surprising.