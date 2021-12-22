50 Funniest Tweets of 2021 That Prove Desis Didn't Come to Play

Desi Twitter humour coupled with the whirlwind of existential crisis that was 2021 is a potent cocktail fit to knock anyone out. There’s a type of funny for everyone and for every mood among these Indian Twitter jokes, ranging from cringe, crass, slapstick to cerebral. Everyone knows millennials like to make self-deprecating jokes, and it’s safe to say that the global pandemic actually gave them a reason to do so, seeing as we’re all now slightly rusty at the edges. But it’s not that the funniest tweets this year were all pointing to what transpired in the last two years. Life is tragicomic and some Desi struggles are here now, and have been, for a long time. These tweets are odes to the perplexing condition that the Desi existence is, from work and mental health to dating and well, a lot of Bobby Deol. Oh, and some of them might be dad jokes. Literally.

my last name is vedurmudi 😐 pic.twitter.com/417QOh7bHg— sadi🦋 (@sadizzle) June 20, 2021

Are you even Indian if you don't have a picture like this? pic.twitter.com/P02A93SUOG— Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) June 21, 2021

Masala peeste time mixer grinder ka dhakkan pakde aap pic.twitter.com/dWOzHJbyIW— Memewati (@memewatiDT) June 20, 2021

Parents: It's difficult to find a boy for youMe: pic.twitter.com/TFzQEIcMGb — Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) June 19, 2021

“We treat our employees like our family”The family: pic.twitter.com/WEkZiKB8Ch — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) July 9, 2021

The existence of an Altaf Raja implies the existence of an Altaf Praja. pic.twitter.com/wAPz0vMy56— Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) July 20, 2021

Kyu join karu mai meet? Kya khaas baat hai meet mein? nahi join karni mujhe meet pic.twitter.com/dgOFWSZHSt— mort (@mortifight) July 29, 2021

The perfect birthday card doesn't exis.. pic.twitter.com/qh7dCqzKgZ— Shreya Gupta (@Shreyagupta08) August 7, 2021

my 8 year old brother woke up and chose violence pic.twitter.com/8w910WAkhV— dewan (@ananyadewan17) August 11, 2021

Brown parents when you tell them that depression is real pic.twitter.com/b4XQljTiHQ— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) August 18, 2021

When you do a Google search and it takes you to quora but the website asks you to open an account first You : pic.twitter.com/fpSNOc7rNZ — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 27, 2021

Someone: Funeral scene in movies are so emotionalMe: Not all of them. pic.twitter.com/ULugnoE3X3— Arushi (@stfupleaseeee) August 24, 2021

conference call with european clients named piotr, pyotr, pietro, pierreindians: pic.twitter.com/CRYSTG48l3 — amri (@floydimus) August 26, 2021

*Food vlogger approaches*Street Food Vendor holding cheese cubes: pic.twitter.com/1Evhl0UO3s — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 13, 2021

Driver holding placard At airport for delegates attending Musculoskeletal conference! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m866N6uVE0— Dr. Shashank Joshi (@AskDrShashank) September 17, 2021

So this guy took me here to have dal roti because pic.twitter.com/PVrgeuS4H9— Harshita Sharma (@Harshita511) October 17, 2021

i hope this email finds you shining in the setting sun like a pearl upon the ocean— simpathy (@chuckleslovakya) October 28, 2021

shoes ? in my south asian apartment ? pic.twitter.com/qrIjzXWRhy— Shut up Dirty 💞🦋💐🧚🏽‍♀️ (@not_sheila) January 15, 2021

Girl : I don't think I am beautiful.1Direction : pic.twitter.com/IL2O665zdM — saniya (@isthatsaniya) May 30, 2021

Drive ka link hi share kardo yaar, Aise ruk ruk ke kya dikha rahi ho. pic.twitter.com/xei3t3RpIB— Abhinav (@__abhiinav) December 14, 2021

Goras: Hot cocoa in the winter 😍❄️ egg nog! ☕️ Freshly baked pie 🥧 cozy pillow fort and a blankie 🥰Desis: waise sakht sardi ki hawa mein jaldi jaldi ice cream khaane ka alag hi maza hai 😎 — Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) February 23, 2021

mein rang sharbaton ka tu municipality ka paani— srushti (@srushtispace) August 14, 2021

#Delhi is so extra. This family brought a band to send off their child on his first day of school.Springdales, Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/fHwyqEysc2— Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) November 13, 2021

omg for a second i thought he was about to take her temperature with a temperature gun😭 https://t.co/WQX98slZkt— tim. (@timbakktwo) April 28, 2021

Shoutout to my parents for always keeping me down-to-earth. Jo bachpan se zaleel hote aaye vo kaha se overconfident honge.— Ishita ♡ (@not_ishita) November 21, 2021

Thought this was ketchup with my order and now my sandwich has sanitiser on it 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/86vGOjPXy1— Anant (@AnantNoFilter) September 16, 2021

Starting a petition for Biswa Kalyan Rath to name his first child Ikkiswa Kalyan Rath.Do support and sign it guys😁🤘 — Hadhguru (@Hadd_Guru) July 24, 2021

when is this dropping pic.twitter.com/vZIqTASgfo— begum (formerly duchess) (@pettyparthy) July 2, 2021

An Indian who is unmarried in their 30s totally deserves a medal.— hoopoe is so mediocre (@hoopoe_is_here) June 25, 2021

Hrithik Roshan, Ek pal ka jeena (1999) pic.twitter.com/6Zf1yZUNEa— shawarma ishpita (@ishasha99) March 9, 2021

Me at 2 PM not able to work on anything because I have a meeting at 3:30 PM pic.twitter.com/gzifVrZ4W4— Sanjeev NC (@yenceesanjeev) March 24, 2021

I have no regrets. pic.twitter.com/REzDzaYrMS— Sivakami Sivakumar (@kamicrelief) June 15, 2021

Mom just said ki England haari kyuki unki Queen ne Choti Bahu Meghan ke saath boht galat kiya.— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 11, 2021

According to my dad, my work profile is "pata nahi kya karta hai. Par pure din meeting mein hota hai, to kuch to karta hoga."— Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) May 31, 2021

Tell me you have brown parents without telling me you have brown parents: pic.twitter.com/SD5RoAUEuX— Kriti Gupta (@kritinotkeerti) June 9, 2021

omg aditya from jab we met pic.twitter.com/ib9fH9NN30— k (@krownnist) March 31, 2021

And the Oscar for best Hotel name in Namma Bengaluru goes to…. pic.twitter.com/eWPGfvZPa3— Bal Krishn Birla (@bkbirla) February 25, 2021

Never forget pic.twitter.com/BJ8y9XTmHb— Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) November 19, 2021

Dad uploaded his order to the chemist as his WhatsApp status pic.twitter.com/X9e8o7QNSC— Jata Mangeshkar (@JataMangeshkar) May 29, 2021

Kaisi teri khudgarzi⚪️ Dhoop⚪️ Chaanv🔘 none of the above — shoebum (@1Sshubham) April 7, 2021

either desi parents will wash vegetables with detergent or they will roam around without masks. there's no in between.— Qaummunist (@qaummunist) May 7, 2021

Parents : You shouldn’t talk to strangersMe on social media : pic.twitter.com/18kpzvvifh — shoebum (@1Sshubham) November 29, 2021

Indians aren’t just using it to be funny and slightly deranged, though. Some serious business goes on, including heated political debate and detailed movie critiques. Ever notice the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter that keeps flashing on and off Twitter’s trending section? It was first sparked off in early 2021 by a desi couple, who announced their wedding on the microblogging site and photos from their big day by using a viral meme from 2020: “How it Started vs How it’s Going". The couple also informed their followers that Twitter had played matchmaker in their relationship and shared their first-ever exchange on the platform along with the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter. Not only that, we’re also experts at making requests and being invested in other people’s relationships (think Desi requests to new Twitter CEO Parag ‘bhai’ and Priyanka Chopra removing her ‘Jonas’ surname on Instagram). If these tweets aren’t proof enough, Desi Twitter is a funny place in every sense of the term.

