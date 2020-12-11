News18 Logo

Bollywood Will Get its Own Avengers Universe With ‘Housefull 5’ and Fans Already Want a Refund

The internet was flooded with jokes on the previous films of the franchise. (Credit: twitter)

A report in the DNA said that the makers are reportedly planning to shoot the film in a Imax format. In recent history, two films made on such a grand scale included 'Baahubali' and 'Padmavaat'.

Buzz Staff

The pandemic, like all other sectors have left Bollywood in a lurch but as the restrictions are slowly being lifted pan India, one can expect a good number of releases to grace the theatres in 2021. While there were talks already earlier of producer Sajid Nadiadwala eyeing on a grand ensemble for it’s 5th part and rope in actors from all his previous parts after the success of the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise, the team seems to have now set the wheels in motion with his most ambitious comedy project, ‘Housefull 5’, the fifth installment of the comedy movie series with a star cast of former films' actors including Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone.

The makers are reportedly planning to shoot the film in a Imax format. In recent history, two films made on such a grand scale included 'Baahubali' and 'Padmavaat'.

Now as Bollywood is planning to give its own spin to the Avenger Universe, the internet is a bit worried. And, if we may add, rightfully so. Check out a few reactions to the announcement:

A few fatalist Twitter users also said that thw year 2020 might as well kill us rathert han giving people the gift that is the movie!

A few however, thought the movie might make lots of profit and hence the classic Akshay Kumar memes came out.

Some even compared the earlier movies which they considered better in terms of the comedy with new movies using a Virat Kohli meme.

Along with the big bucks involved, the movie is expected to star Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more from the old movies are also set to collaborate for the ambitious project.


