Bollywood Will Get its Own Avengers Universe With ‘Housefull 5’ and Fans Already Want a Refund

The pandemic, like all other sectors have left Bollywood in a lurch but as the restrictions are slowly being lifted pan India, one can expect a good number of releases to grace the theatres in 2021. While there were talks already earlier of producer Sajid Nadiadwala eyeing on a grand ensemble for it’s 5th part and rope in actors from all his previous parts after the success of the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise, the team seems to have now set the wheels in motion with his most ambitious comedy project, ‘Housefull 5’, the fifth installment of the comedy movie series with a star cast of former films' actors including Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone.

The makers are reportedly planning to shoot the film in a Imax format. In recent history, two films made on such a grand scale included 'Baahubali' and 'Padmavaat'.

Now as Bollywood is planning to give its own spin to the Avenger Universe, the internet is a bit worried. And, if we may add, rightfully so. Check out a few reactions to the announcement:

we deserve this pic.twitter.com/PdPvjPUEiP — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 10, 2020

A few fatalist Twitter users also said that thw year 2020 might as well kill us rathert han giving people the gift that is the movie!

@sandeepsk180 @Hari967623 I don't know seriously still why 2020 is waiting instead it can kill us before this movie go on sets — sridhar venkat (@sridharvenkat94) December 10, 2020

@prashantbms @chinmay2708 dekho kitna confidence aa gaya hai sajid mein — Road less taken (@vkrmvivek) December 10, 2020

why is there even a freaking housefull 5 when specially 3 and 4 terribly sucked — (@sprihaxx) December 10, 2020

What have we done to deserve #Housefull5? ‍♂️ — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) December 10, 2020

We live in a world where someone believed we need not 1, not 2 but 5 films for the HouseFull franchise. https://t.co/gj8Lh8GMLI — Clive (@_vanillawallah) December 10, 2020

A few however, thought the movie might make lots of profit and hence the classic Akshay Kumar memes came out.

Some even compared the earlier movies which they considered better in terms of the comedy with new movies using a Virat Kohli meme.

The amount of overacting Akshay Kumar does in general and especially in Housefull movies, Nadiadwala should also have a Thanos to wipe out the whole cast 😂😜 — Varun Choudhary (@varun34by02) December 11, 2020

Well, desi avengers ft. Housefull cast is the last thing we want. https://t.co/slYhgTwFdb — Unofficially Shelma (@brownbreadbreed) December 10, 2020

Along with the big bucks involved, the movie is expected to star Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more from the old movies are also set to collaborate for the ambitious project.