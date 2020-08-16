Bolt Out of Blue? Viral Video Captures Freak Lightning Striking Down Palm Tree on Clear Day

The year is 2020 and strange, bizarre occurrences have become passe now. Even then, every day Netizens end up discovering even stranger, more bizarre incidents. Take the case of a latest viral video from the United States that captures the exact moment a bolt of lightning strikes down a palm tree on a clear, storm-less day.

Most of us anticipate lightning when clouds are in the sky and it is about to storm, not on clear sunny days with no alerts or storm predictions. A dashcam in Florida, however, captured the rare moment when lightning struck a palm tree, despite a clear day with no rail or thunder.

Johnathan Moore was driving in suburban Tampa when a freak bolt of light hit the top of a palm tree, some 75 ft from his car. The dashcam video has been going viral on Twitter.

The video captures a sudden sound of thunder before a flash of lightning strikes a tree top and tears through the foliage.

The bolt, which seemed to literally come out of the blue, is known by meteorologists as a "blue bolt,". Such bolts of lightning can often be found within miles of thunderstorm clouds. So they blink away until they reach the ground.

This isn't the only lightning video that has gone viral on social media this week.

A tourist named Austin Coppock captured the frightening moment a bolt of lightning struck the famous theme park 'Walt Disney World'. The strike was accompanied by a resonating 'boom' sound that could be heard in the furthest of places as well.