Bomb Squad Summoned After Patient in UK Arrives with Artillery Shell Stuck in Rectum

An unusual incident happened at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital’s emergency department in the United Kingdom when a patient arrived with an artillery shell stuck inside his bottom. According to a report by The Sun, the hospital staff were afraid that the ammunition might go off and immediately called the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team. The bomb squad then confirmed that the artillery shell was not live and did not pose a danger. The hospital staff managed to get it out of the patient’s body, and later discharged the individual. He is expected to make a full recovery, the report mentioned.

The round was later identified as a World War II 57 mm shell. According to the newspaper's sources, the patient was possibly a military antique collector. He was clearing out his stuff when he fell on the shell. When he arrived at the hospital, he was in a considerable amount of pain.

“It was basically an inert lump of metal, so there was no risk to life – at least not to anyone else’s,” a defence source told the newspaper. According to Carol Cooper, a doctor, who spoke to the newspaper, if the shell had pierced the patient’s gut, he could have died. The hospital maintained that with any incident that involves any kind of munitions, the hospital follows the relevant protocol to avoid any risk to its patients, staff and visitors.

Also Read: Lucknow Customs Bust Syndicate Using Specially Designed Underwear to Smuggle Gold, Woman Held

RELATED STORIES This is Why You Should Not Spend More Than 10 Minutes on the Toilet

The Ministry of Defence was quoted by the newspaper as confirming the call to the Gloucestershire hospital after the local police requested it. The police told the newspaper that they were responding to a report of “a patient with a munition in his rectum.”

In a similar bizarre incident, doctors in Egypt were shocked to discover a mobile phone in a man’s body. The man, who had swallowed the phone about six months ago, was hoping that the device would naturally get out of his body but when he underwent severe abdominal pain, he rushed to the hospital. The doctors found that the phone was wedged inside his stomach. After doctors performed surgery, the man was expected to recover well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.