Bombay HC Slams Jail for Denying 'Security Risk' Wodehouse Book to Gautam Navlakha

The Bombay High Court on Monday lambasted the Taloja jail officials after it was noted that they refused to allow PG Wodehouse’s book ‘World of Jeeves and Wooster’ to Elgar Parishad case accused Gautam Navlakha. This was done because it was deemed a ‘security risk.’ The judges were also upset to see that the lawyer representing the state government was absent. The division bench of justices Sunil Shukre and GA Sanap, while speaking on the jail official’s refusal to accept the book, said, “This is really comical. It shows the attitude of the jail authorities. It is your job to make the life of the prisoner comfortable." Advocate Sandesh Patil for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed the same but said that the decision was that of the jail authorities. This is why the NIA could not intervene. Wodehouse was one of the most widely read humorists of the 20th century.

All of this happened while the court was hearing a petition filed by Elgar Parishad accused Gautam Navalakha seeking orders to shift him to house arrest. Counsel Yug Choudhary highlighted that the 70-year-old was facing a lot of problems in jail. Also, he was being deprived of necessities like spectacles and a chair. Due to the poor conditions, Navlakha developed several health issues and there is a fear of his situation getting even worse.

It was further highlighted that if Navalakha continued to stay in jail, he would not be fit to stand trial. With this, it was revealed that the quarantine barrack in which Navlakha had been transferred was not fit for human habitation. The bathrooms also were very dirty. Navalakha’s affidavit had highlighted all the problems that he had faced. However, the state’s reply did not bother to deal with any of it, the lawyer claimed.

In October 2021, Navalakha was shifted to the ‘Anda Circle’ (high-security barracks) in the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. In a statement, his partner Sahba Husain claimed the activist was shifted to the Anda circle from the regular barracks on October 12 and questioned as to how long will Navlakha be “persecuted for his views and to what extent will the authorities go to break his spirit".

“Gautam has faced his unjustified incarceration with courage and spirit. How much longer is he going to be persecuted for his views, and to what extent will the authorities go to break his spirit?" Husain asked.

Navlakha was arrested in the case on August 28, 2018, for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case. While he was initially kept under house arrest, he was subsequently sent to judicial custody and is lodged at the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai.

