Bombay HC to Decide if Ludo a Game of 'Chance or Skill' But Twitter Has Already Won With Memes

The debate over ludo being a game of luck or skill might finally have an answer. A petition has been filed at the Bombay High Court against the makers of Ludo Supreme, an online ludo game, alleging that it promotes ‘gambling’ and deviates from the original form of the board game. The plea was filed by Keshav Mule of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). He wants that ludo to be declared a game of luck, rather than that of skill. The court will hear the plea later this month but the internet is already having a field day.

The petition evoked creative reactions from the netizens who flooded the internet with hilarious memes.

Check out some of these viral memes:

Meanwhile 4.64 lakhs pending cases at Bombay High Court.#Ludo pic.twitter.com/7lHOgo3ctd— Shivendra (@TweetShiven) June 6, 2021

#ludoBombay High Court to decide whether Ludo is a game of skill or luckMeanwhile 4.64 lakhs pending cases at Bombay High Court pic.twitter.com/3yfdzMAmD2— NK (@khatrisirr_) June 6, 2021

4.64 lakh or more cases are pending and Bombay HC yei decide kar rhi hai ki Ludo ek skill wala game hai ya chance #Ludoother cases are like- pic.twitter.com/w4inUJ1GO1 — Arbaz Farooqui (@ArbazFarooquii) June 6, 2021

#Ludo | #BombayHighCourtMe after getting Me after getting6,6,5 in Ludo V/S 6,6,6 in Ludo pic.twitter.com/9en1jk7AVk — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 6, 2021

Kya baat hai yaar priority dekho#Ludo pic.twitter.com/hmfd0kdL51— Shahbaz Latif (@messiah58507) June 6, 2021

#Ludo is a skill, getting reset for 5 times in a row and then winning it. @HarshVisaria3 pic.twitter.com/HLsXkd9Tjm— Dipika Chawda (@dipika_chawda) June 6, 2021

Ludo is half skill half Luck Thanks me later pic.twitter.com/Y55AphMlJK — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 6, 2021

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice and sought a response from the Maharashtra government on the plea.

The complainant had first approached a local police station to register his complaint in November last year. The police refused to register any complaint, after which he moved to Metropolitan Court which also rejected his complaint. However, it did not stop him from pursuing his case and he approached the High Court.

The petitioner claimed the online version is a kind of gambling. He said that it is taking the form of social evil and youth. He even said that He sought immediate intervention of the court in the matter. According to him, provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887, would be applicable if someone plays ludo for the stake.

Online ludo game apps saw a sharp rise in their popularity after the imposition of lockdown last year in March. For many, the digital versions of the board games brought back childhood memories and became a source of entertainment in tough times.

