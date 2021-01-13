Bombay Nine-Nine: Mumbai Police Promotes Road Safety with Clever 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Pun

Mumbai Police have been known to use pop-culture inspired memes to share important messages and raise awareness on different subjects.

Earlier, they used Bollywood references, but the department has now shifted to its western fictional counterparts in Brooklyn. American comedy seriesBrooklyn Nine-Nineneeds no introduction. It features a group of NYPD detectives who solve crimes in the most bizarre ways possible.

Mumbai police gave a little twist to one of its scenes featuring Jake Peralta and Captain Holt to make the public aware of road safety rules. On January 12, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared a clip from the comedy series showing Jake Peralta and Captain Holt sitting in a car. Putting on his sunglasses despite being dark outside, Jake says, “Alright amigo, punch it,” but instead of ‘punching it’, Captain Holt puts on his seat belt. Then Jake Peralta says, “Good. Did that. Now punch it.” But again, instead of ‘punching it again,’ Captain Holt adjusts the rear-view mirror to which Jake Peralta replies, “Safety first.”

The video was accompanied by a “smort” caption. Road safety hashtags like #SafetyFirst, #DriveSafe and #RroadSafety were also shared with the video.

Check out the funny message here:

The clip has been viewed more than 38,000 and has gathered around 80 comments. Mumbai police gave a little twist to the popular sit-com to promote road safety rules. Netizens, who are fans of the sitcom, are commenting on the post. It has captured people’s attention and left them chuckling.

One user made reference to the titleBrooklyn Nine-nineand asked, “When are we having Bandra nine-nine?”

Few others used the iconic dialogue by Jake Peralta and wrote, "cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, no doubt, no doubt," Other users made reference to another dialogue by Jake Peralta and wrote, “noice.” Few others wrote, "Bombay nine-nine." Another user called Mumbai Police 'rad' for the cool reference. Some users said that Mumbai Police made their day by using their favourite series as a reference for road safety.

Many fans asked Mumbai police to give the admin a raise for his creativity. Another internet user asked if it was Borivali 99.

On Twitter, it has been viewed more than 4000 times and has been retweeted a few times.

Earlier, in July 2020, Mumbai Police had used another scene from the sitcom to raise awareness for coronavirus. The message urged the public to ‘not forget your mask and it endangers all our lives.’

Watch the clever tweet here:

It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives.You simply cannot forget your mask!#99ForMasks#WeWantItThatWay pic.twitter.com/NRnqutc0dy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 8, 2020

The scene featured one of the most famous episodes ofBrooklyn Nine-Ninein which Jake Peralta uses the songI want it that wayto catch a killer