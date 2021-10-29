Bones Or No Bones: Here's How a 13-year-old Pug is Deciding the Internet’s Mood

We all have those days when the body just refuses to move, and the weight of comfort is just too grounding. If you’re going through one of those days, then do not worry; it is just another ‘No bones’ day. Yes. ‘No Bones’. Just like Noodle, a 13-year-old pug who is predicting the internet’s mood almost every day. Noodle is gradually becoming an internet sensation with his innocent inactiveness being spread on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Each morning, Jonathan Graziano, Noodle’s owner, goes up to Noodle to check whether he can stand or not. If the pug does, it is a ‘bones’ day, and if he slumps on his couch like an actual noodle, then it’s a ‘no-bones’ day. Well, if you still cannot picture how a ‘Noodle’ prediction goes, here are some graphic aids.

This is a classic ‘No-bones’ Day:

And this is how a ‘Bones’ Day looks like:

Bones and No Bones have now become day-prediction terms among netizens. Jonathan and his 13-year-old pug have struck a chord with lakhs of people who are waiting for Noodle to wake up with bones or no bones.

In a video shared by NowThis News, Jonathan explains how these terms came to be and what they actually mean. According to him, he never planned for the whole fortune-telling aspect of his videos and believes that Noodle’s popularity has increased so quickly because people are eager for positivity in these dark pandemic times.

“If it is bones day, you’re going to get out of bed early, tackle the projects you’ve been procrastinating about, finish your tasks or chores. Bones day is kind of a good luck charm. On the other hand, ‘No bones’ Day is a day of self-care. You should feel free to relax, chill, and lay in bed. No hard pants are allowed on No-bones Day,” said Jonathan. He added that No-bones day is not an unlucky day but a day to focus on yourself.

Watch the video here:

Social media users have aligned their motivations with Noodle’s choice. Many users plan their day according to Noodle’s forecast. Jonathan said, “I think it all just boils down to joy being elusive on the internet, and this is just like a fun, happy thing that people have latched on to, and I am so grateful.”

So, what day is it today? Bones? Or No Bones?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.