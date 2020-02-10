Bong Joon Ho Looking At His Oscar For Parasite's Best Original Screenplay Is a Whole Mood

In 2015, a hashtag trend started on Twitter overtook the actual Oscar ceremony: #OscarsSoWhite.

At the 88th Academy Awards, the hashtag trend pointed out that the majority of the Oscars were white, and male. The winners of the awards, were also, (no surprises!) predominantly male, and white.

Five years later, at the 92th Academy awards, it finally appears that things, however gradually, are finally changing.

While receiving a Golden Globe for his movie, Parasite, Director Bong Joon Ho said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."

It appears that finally, the Oscars were able to overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won won the Best Original Screenplay for Parasite.

Parasite is the first Asian movie to ever win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. While receiving the Oscar, Bong Joon Ho explained how much this Oscar meant - "We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea."

"...we never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea"#Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/8HeZyGWx8A — Adam⁷ (@BTSBEINGBTSYT) February 10, 2020

Soon after the the win, a picture of Bong Joon Ho looking at his award went viral, with people realizing how much the award meant to him, as he held the Oscar in his hand.

Find someone who looks at you the same way Bong Joon Ho looks at his Oscar 😭😭#Parasite | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YyYyzeKMD9 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 10, 2020

May everyone who wins an Oscar tonight be as genuinely excited as him! #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/wptixW89Iw — Sandra Lynne (@immacrecep) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho staring at his Oscar and smiling is the most wonderful thing I've ever seen #Parasite #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gyKXCv71Yz — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

please enjoy this gif of bong joon ho giggling at his oscar pic.twitter.com/6ErVC8NEef — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020

bong joon ho admiring his oscar is literally the most wholesome thing ever #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rnaEFikdyz — lindsey rainbolt (@lindsrainbolt) February 10, 2020

this is the mood forever god bless bong joon-ho pic.twitter.com/ir0TjguoVK — karen han (@karenyhan) February 10, 2020

SANDRA OH JUMPING UP AND DOWN OVER BONG JOON HO WINNING BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY IS ALL OF US #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/l5CJTBqohJ — (@aIexasendtweet) February 10, 2020

i want someone to look at me like bong joon-ho looks at his oscar pic.twitter.com/zlHzxrJP2z — clemmie (@cIemmie) February 10, 2020

Of course, while Parasite's win is monumental for a huge variety of reasons, it doesn't mean that the representation we want is here. It's a long, slow process to get there. But the Academy slowly overcoming the language, subtitles, country and ethnic race barrier certainly means one thing - that the process has certainly started.

PARASITE is the first non-English-language movie to win best original screenplay since TALK TO HER 17 years ago. #Oscars — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) February 10, 2020

