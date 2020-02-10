Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bong Joon Ho Looking At His Oscar For Parasite's Best Original Screenplay Is a Whole Mood

Parasite is the first Asian movie to ever win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Raka Mukherjee
Updated:February 10, 2020, 8:23 AM IST

Updated:February 10, 2020, 8:23 AM IST
Bong Joon Ho Looking At His Oscar For Parasite's Best Original Screenplay Is a Whole Mood
Image credits: Twitter.

In 2015, a hashtag trend started on Twitter overtook the actual Oscar ceremony: #OscarsSoWhite.

At the 88th Academy Awards, the hashtag trend pointed out that the majority of the Oscars were white, and male. The winners of the awards, were also, (no surprises!) predominantly male, and white.

Five years later, at the 92th Academy awards, it finally appears that things, however gradually, are finally changing.

While receiving a Golden Globe for his movie, Parasite, Director Bong Joon Ho said, "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."

It appears that finally, the Oscars were able to overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won won the Best Original Screenplay for Parasite.

Parasite is the first Asian movie to ever win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. While receiving the Oscar, Bong Joon Ho explained how much this Oscar meant - "We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea."

Soon after the the win, a picture of Bong Joon Ho looking at his award went viral, with people realizing how much the award meant to him, as he held the Oscar in his hand.

Of course, while Parasite's win is monumental for a huge variety of reasons, it doesn't mean that the representation we want is here. It's a long, slow process to get there. But the Academy slowly overcoming the language, subtitles, country and ethnic race barrier certainly means one thing - that the process has certainly started.

