2-min read

Bongo Cat Meme Has Taken Over the Internet and it Will Give You a Crash Course in Music

Bless you, Internet.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2018, 3:34 PM IST
Image credits: @StrayRogue / @DitzyFlama | Twitter
Memes can get pretty random.

But what if we told you, an animated version of a cat playing any and every musical instrument in its reach, has gotten the Internet intrigued? Yes, memes are THAT random.

'Bongo Cat' - as the social media now calls it, first surfaced on Twitter when @StrayRogue posted a gif of a cat doodle tapping on a table, way back in May.

Soon, the Internet got creative and @DitzyFlama added bongos to the gif.





And a meme was born. Over the months, the Bongo Cat has learned to play musical instruments using its pink paws ranging from violins to guitars to keyboards to drums to anything you keep in front of the white blob.

It really is hard to explain the meme in words, so here's a compilation for you to enjoy.





































@DitzyFlama, who gave us the OG Bongo Cat, resurfaced in September to bless us with this version.





Facebook wasn't far behind in getting creative.





Every meme compilation feels incomplete without the desis joining the party. So here you go.



If you are creative (and have a lot of time on your hands), you can make the Bongo Cat play any tune of your liking. Bring the inner AR Rahman out in you here: bongo.cat
