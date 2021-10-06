CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Bongs Recall the Sweet Memories of Listening to Birendra Krishna Bhadra on Mahalaya

For most Bengalis, it has been an age-old tradition to wake up at 4 in the morning to the voice of the late Birendra Krishna Bhadra. (Image Credits: twitter/@chaos_n_melody)

Birendra Krishna Bhadra was a radio broadcaster, playwright, actor, narrator, and theatre actor, whose recitation of the Sanskrit 'Chandi Path' remains an essential part of Mahalaya till this day.

We can finally say that Durga Pujo is here as sleepy Bengalis woke up in the dawn of Mahalaya on Wednesday. It is believed that Brahma, Vishnu, and, Maheswar created Maa Durga on this day to defeat Mahishasura. Therefore, this day is marked as Maa Durga’s arrival from Kailash Parvat to Earth. For most Bengalis, it has been an age-old tradition to wake up at 4 in the morning to the voice of the late Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ on the radio. Bhadra was a radio broadcaster, playwright, actor, narrator, and theatre actor, whose recitation of the Sanskrit ‘Chandi Path’ remains an essential part of Mahalaya till this day.

The two-hour-long programme describes the epic battle of goddess Durga with Mahishashura and while the radio might have been replaced by its modern counterpart, Bhadra’s voice remains irreplaceable. As the dawn marked the start of Pujo, many Bongs took to Twitter to recall their memories and emotions attached to listening to Bhadra’s ‘Chandi Path’ on Mahalaya.

first published:October 06, 2021, 15:17 IST