Bongs Recall the Sweet Memories of Listening to Birendra Krishna Bhadra on Mahalaya

We can finally say that Durga Pujo is here as sleepy Bengalis woke up in the dawn of Mahalaya on Wednesday. It is believed that Brahma, Vishnu, and, Maheswar created Maa Durga on this day to defeat Mahishasura. Therefore, this day is marked as Maa Durga’s arrival from Kailash Parvat to Earth. For most Bengalis, it has been an age-old tradition to wake up at 4 in the morning to the voice of the late Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ on the radio. Bhadra was a radio broadcaster, playwright, actor, narrator, and theatre actor, whose recitation of the Sanskrit ‘Chandi Path’ remains an essential part of Mahalaya till this day.

The two-hour-long programme describes the epic battle of goddess Durga with Mahishashura and while the radio might have been replaced by its modern counterpart, Bhadra’s voice remains irreplaceable. As the dawn marked the start of Pujo, many Bongs took to Twitter to recall their memories and emotions attached to listening to Bhadra’s ‘Chandi Path’ on Mahalaya.

No matter how many times i hear the Mahisashurmardini by Shri Birendra Krishna Bhadra, I want to hear it over again & again. Truly makes one feel Maa Ashche. #BirendraKrishnaBhadra #Mahalaya pic.twitter.com/oQr2ZvnCgI— Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) October 6, 2021

Shubho Mahalaya ✨Today at a bengali household means to wake up at 4am, switch on the TV/radio and eventually fall asleep again while 'jaago dugga' plays in the background. The voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra will always have a special place in my heart pic.twitter.com/zM6B89vc98 — Pri_C. (@ShhMainHoon) October 6, 2021

Its that time of the year again when radio sets take over Youtube and Spotify just to listen to Mahishasurmardinithe way it was always listened. Year after year, Birendra Krishna Bhadra's voice sounds fresher and more devoted.Its indeed a kind of homecoming.#ShubhoMahalaya pic.twitter.com/iiuab1KuQi— Bidisha✨ (@HufflepuffKanya) October 5, 2021

Pujo is not complete without this person's voice.A tradition we'll carry forward till time stops us!Mahalaya is here! "Mahisashuramardini" being the PRIME since 1931!#birendrakrishnabhadra#mahalaya #DurgaPuja2021 pic.twitter.com/Ppjpvm0Doc— Susmita💗 (@chaos_n_melody) October 5, 2021

This morning, Birendra Krishna Bhadra's #Mahalaya is playing in my home & homes across Bengal, parts of Assam, Odisha. It's that time of the year & SHE is on her way again. Mahalaya greetings to all Devi worshippers 🙏 — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) October 6, 2021

Years ago we used to listen with parents to the mellifluous #Chandi_Paath of Birendra Krishna Bhadra in AIR in chilly mornings.— Prasanna Mishra (@punarbashu) October 5, 2021

Subho #Mahalaya শুভ মহালয়াThis is one of my favourite memories growing up. Huddling around the radio early on Mahalaya morning, with hints of autumn in the air, listening to Mahisasurmardini and Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Chandi Path. Here it is 👇🏾https://t.co/ocd9hfCokf pic.twitter.com/nowVJIXclr — Dibyendu Nandi (@ydnad0) October 6, 2021

What are your memories of Mahalaya?

