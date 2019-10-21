Take the pledge to vote

Boo! A Mother Was Convinced Her Infant's Crib Was Haunted by a 'Baby Ghost'

Mom Maritza Elizabeth took to Facebook to describe that when she put her son to sleep Friday night, she noticed something on her baby monitor that left her terrified.

Trending Desk

October 21, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Boo! A Mother Was Convinced Her Infant's Crib Was Haunted by a 'Baby Ghost'
Image posted by Maritza Elizabeth / Facebook.

"Ghosts" can scare anyone off.

Now, imagine spotting a ghost baby in your toddler’s crib. Terrified? Well, something similar happened with a mother of an 18-month-old in Illinois, who had a scare for life after she spotted a ghost baby in her son’s crib.

Maritza Elizabeth took to Facebook to describe that when she put her son to sleep Friday night, she noticed something on her baby monitor that left her terrified.

Maritza spotted something that looked similar to the ghost of a baby, snuggled up beside her child.

The mother, who was alarmed by then, crept into little boy’s room and used her phone’s flashlight on his crib. To her surprise, she found nothing.

After spending a sleepless night, she went into the room again, just to look for a logical explanation.

To her surprise, the ghost baby was nothing more than the mattress label, which her husband forgot to cover.

She posted on Facebook, “So last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept. I even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping. Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further. It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets. I could kill him.”

The Facebook post has become viral ever since, with more than 481k reactions.

