Booming Business: Little Girl Sells Out Cookie Stock at Canada Pot Shop
Elina got the idea from her father, Seann, who suggested the lucrative business strategy to her a day prior to the first day of legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada.
The nationwide market for cannabis opened Wednesday at midnight amid lingering questions about the impact on health, the law and public safety. (Image: AP)
After becoming the second, and largest, country to legalize recreational cannabis, Canada has witnessed a high demand for the drug, with pot products flying off the shelves.
Day two of legal recreational cannabis in Canada on Thursday saw more long lineups outside pot stores and supply shortages in parts of the country. Most consumers were exuberant about the end of prohibition, but a few expressed disappointment over not being able to buy cannabis on the first day, after it was sold out in many government-licensed stores.
However, speaking of selling out stocks, in the city of Edmonton in the country's Alberta province, one nine-year-old girl had no complaints. Elina Childs, who was selling her snacks as part of the Girl Guides Canada Brownies program, sold 30 boxes of treats in just 45 minutes outside an Edmonton dispensary on the first day of sales, according to a report by Newsweek.
Elina got the idea from her father, Seann, who suggested the lucrative business strategy to her a day prior to the first day of legalization. According to reports, Seann said the idea was to teach his daughter about legalization, about the drug itself and about what the new law meant to the Canadian people.
Unsurprisngly, Elina's entire stock of cookies sold out in record time, with Sean telling reporters, “People thought it was awesome. There were people telling her she was doing a great thing, that it was very innovative. There were cars stopping on the street to buy cookies from her. It was really something else. I'd never seen anything quite like that.”
For her part, Elina — who suffers from cystic fibrosis — was the consummate salesperson. “She did a fantastic job and was very polite and everyone was very polite with her,” Seann told CTV, explaining the Brownies program had been important in keeping Elina active despite her illness.
That being said, her father explained the hazards of smoking to the young girl, and told her that selling the cookies would be the only way she'd be taking part in the buzz surrounding Canada.
