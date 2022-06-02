Booze in 10 Minutes? Move Over Groceries, Kolkata to Have Liquor Delivered in a Flash

There are several companies that offer online liquor delivery services. However, this new Hyderabad-based startup has brought in some good news for alcohol lovers in Kolkata. Booozie, the flagship brand of Innovent Technologies Private Limited, promises to deliver liquor to your doorstep in 10 minutes. The brand has claimed itself as India’s first 10-minute liquor delivery platform. As per an official statement, the service was launched in the eastern metropolis after approval from the West Bengal State Excise Department. “Booozie is a delivery aggregator that picks up liquor from the nearest shop, with 10-minute delivery by using innovative AI which predicts consumer behaviour and order patterns,” the statement read.

Innovent Technologies said that it has created a B2B logistics management platform. This will help in optimising the delivery costs. Also, this will make Booozie an affordable platform.

Booozie co-founder and CEO Vivekanand Balijepalli, while speaking to PTI said, “We welcome the move by the West Bengal government to open doors for aggregators to ease the deficit in the consumer demand and current supply in the market.” He further elaborated on how the service is committed to responsible drinking. “Most of the apprehensions associated with liquor delivery such as delivery to under-age persons, adulteration, excessive consumption etc. have been addressed,” he added.

This is the first time that such an initiative is being taken. However, earlier this year, liquor vendors in Delhi offered heavy discounts. This came in as the state government implemented the new liquor policy. The new prices have been put in place for Indian as well as imported brands, according to reports. The discounts ranged from 30 to 40 per cent on MRP of branded liquors, as the new rule comes into effect in Delhi in November, last year.

If reports are to be believed, a bottle of foreign brand alcohol Chivas Regal (12 years) was sold at Rs 1,890 at a few stores in the national capital. On the other hand, Gurugram sold the same bottle at Rs 2,150 with a discount of Rs 150 on each bottle on the purchase of three bottles of Chival Regal. The maximum retail price, or MRP, of Chivas Regal in Delhi is Rs 2,920.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.