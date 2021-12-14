Bored Ape NFT Sold for $3,000 Instead of $300,000 Due to 'Typing Error'

Non-fungible Tokens or NFTs are the new way of making money. From digital art to music videos, some of the valuable NFTs are sold for millions of dollars. Though it seems NFTs too are prone to fat-finger mistakes. Last week, someone accidentally sold one of the coveted NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) for $3,000 (roughly Rs 2,27,719) when its actual selling price was supposed to be $300,000 (roughly Rs 2,27,71,995). The BAYC NFT series is a limited set of 10,000 pieces of programmatically generated digital art, launched earlier this year in April. Some of the famous owners of BAYC NFTs are Jimmy Fallon, DJ Khaled, Steph Curry and Post Malone.

According to a report by CNet, what happened during Saturday’s NFT transaction was due to a devastating “fat-finger error". The fat-finger error is when people make a trade online for the wrong thing, or for the wrong amount through a misclick. The report identified the owner of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT as Max whose online username is maxnaut. Max wished to list his Bored Ape NFT for 75 ether, or around $300,000, but accidentally listed it for 0.75 which is the one hundredth the intended price.

It was too late when Max finally realised the blunder they had made, since a shrewd buyer bought the NFT by paying an extra $34,000 (Rs 25,81,977) to speed up the transaction, ensuring no one could buy it before them. The buyer then put it back on sale for nearly $250,000 (Rs 1,89,87,012).

Speaking to CNet, Max said, “I list a lot of items every day and just wasn’t paying attention properly. I instantly saw the error as my finger clicked the mouse but a bot sent a transaction with over 8 eth [$34,000] of gas fees so it was instantly sniped before I could click cancel, and just like that, $250k was gone.”

