Fans of K-pop boy band BTS, or ARMYs as they call themselves, are some of the most ardent and enthusiastic fans out there and they have proven it once again with an “online concert" of sorts. A “bored" fan, stirred Twitter up when she started a Space on the microblogging platform that became the first of its kind to have over 50,000 listeners. For the uninitiated, Space is a relatively new way of having live audio conversations on Twitter. The host, who started the Space #btsbutimscreamingthelyrcis, called herself “yoongi’s gf" and had over 60,000 listeners just hearing her scream out the lyrics to BTS songs. She began to trend on Twitter soon after, with people sharing videos of her version dubbed over BTS’ videos. ARMYs were appreciative of the move, to say the least. Some said there were more listeners on this Space than in many concerts, while others said ARMYs have a fandom for themselves with fans and antis. One user even claimed that BTS’ Wembley Stadium audience footfall stood beaten. Check out the Twitter craze below.

Never underestimate the power of a bored and tannie deprived army#OurAceYoongisGf #btsbutimscreamingthelyrics pic.twitter.com/udgYlxeDk6— Sophia⁷ (@lilpapi_a) September 6, 2021

60k+ listeners please she should out the stadium capacity nauur bts concert who! This is lit#btsbutimscreamingthelyrics pic.twitter.com/GSG1yeHqcz— jéchan (@yeonsoobine) September 6, 2021

NO ‘CAUSE THIS WAS MY FAVORITE SIS WAS REALLY IN IT TO KILL IT 😭😩😭😩😭😩😭 ‼️🏆CAT & DOG - YOONGI’S GF VERSION SOTY 🏆‼️#btsbutimscreamingthelyrics #btsbutimscreamingthelyricsconcert pic.twitter.com/IwJdhjRKDI — thei (@enhaonfilm) September 6, 2021

https://twitter.com/seokjinius7/status/1434787531673911296

Twitter users and BTS fans said history has been made with this Space.

Dear, Twitter mark the dateA history was made this day ✌️😌🔥Congrats dear, @CARROTBUNK00 *Sending water tanks as gratitude 🙂#btsbutimscreamingthelyrics #btsbutimscreamingthelyricsconcert pic.twitter.com/6Bwij7mzLQ— ⌬ sanzi _•^v^•Joon day coming 🐨🌿🍃 (@sanzida_alam_) September 6, 2021

drop your @ on twt , if you've watched this queen's concert , let's all be mutuals 😭😭💜 #btsbutimscreamingthelyrics #btsbutimscreamingthelyricsconcert pic.twitter.com/L1El76GbYm— pjimluvs🍑 (@broitsjimin) September 6, 2021

Since morning #btsbutimscreamingthelyrics is trending on #1 it haven't left the spot😭😭 yoongi's gf ilyy<333 pic.twitter.com/jmSzFHNFaa— al⁷🦋on limit don't unf// 350|300|250 (@al_taegguk) September 6, 2021

i just went online and a bored ARMY set a record on twitter space 👏👏👏 just by screaming BTS's songsshe even made other ppl happy and even verified acct on twitter joined #btsbutimscreamingthelyrics— jkLm ⟬⟭ at BangBangCon 4/17 (@jkLmbrnyflwr) September 6, 2021

Together, BTS and their fans are creating a cultural watershed moment. The involvement of fans with BTS music is often intensely personal and emotional. In July this year, the band had taken over the internet with their ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge. Released on July 9, the peppy song has been viewed more than 190 million times and made it to YouTube’s All-Time Top 24 Hour Music Debuts. The music video of the song shows BTS dancing with people in an open deserted space. People joining from different places, messages of ‘Welcome Back’ and people removing their masks give away that the song attempts to cheer up a pandemic-ridden world and tries to remind us to remain hopeful for what lies ahead. On July 19, YouTube and BTS announced a ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge inviting people all over the world to dance along with them. They also released a YouTube Short, in which they could be seen dancing while the background keeps changing to photos and videos from all over the world.

